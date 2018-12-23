Article

Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2018

Today is December 23rd and that means it’s once again time for our annual “Airing of the Grievances” thread on this blessed Festivus day.

As usual, we offer this thread annually as a place for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get things out of their systems and off their proverbial chests ahead of the regular season ending. Consider the airing of your Steelers grievances as a cleansing of sorts and a way to help you feel better right before Christmas and the Steelers Sunday road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are previous grievances threads to look back at.

Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2017
Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2016
Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2015
Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2014
Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2013

As usual, in order to get you started, I reached out to my followers on Twitter and below are a few of their grievances. So let’s hear yours now in the comments below. Let out those grievances.

Also, let me be the first to wish you a Happy Immaculate Reception Day! 46 years ago today the play below happened and it shall always be considered a Festivus miracle.

