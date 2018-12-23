Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2018

Today is December 23rd and that means it’s once again time for our annual “Airing of the Grievances” thread on this blessed Festivus day.

As usual, we offer this thread annually as a place for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get things out of their systems and off their proverbial chests ahead of the regular season ending. Consider the airing of your Steelers grievances as a cleansing of sorts and a way to help you feel better right before Christmas and the Steelers Sunday road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are previous grievances threads to look back at.

Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2017

Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2016

Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2015

Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2014

Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2013

As usual, in order to get you started, I reached out to my followers on Twitter and below are a few of their grievances. So let’s hear yours now in the comments below. Let out those grievances.

Losing to the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders. Should have won all three. — Sam Schriver (@sschriver53) December 23, 2018

The defense. And failure the to address certain needs on that side of the ball. — Grant Humphrey (@grant_humphrey7) December 23, 2018

You don’t deserve to play with the best if you can’t routinely beat the worst. — snowseeker (@snowseeker) December 23, 2018

There is potential of having to cheer for Cleveland in Week 17 and the thought of that makes me nauseous. 🤮🤮🤮 — Brian Zimmerman (@blzim50) December 23, 2018

Three consecutive losses to subpar teams. With that, still ride or die! Gotta beat the Saints!! — Eric (@erkj72) December 23, 2018

1) The lack of consistency on Defense

2) The lack of consistency on Defense

3) The lack of consistency on Defense — Wasco (@steven_wasco_jr) December 23, 2018

Artie Burns is still in the roster. — Noel West (@JepetoDick) December 23, 2018

The constant umderachieving against sub .500 teams. Year after year. — Scott Cooper (@cyfan12) December 23, 2018

That after all these years KC and MT can’t seem to miss on drafting receivers but can’t seem to pick a corner if they were dangling out of their blowholes!! — Dr. Joe Musolino (@therealdrjoe) December 23, 2018

GM and coaches have not been able to draft DBs as effective effective as Troy Polamalu and Ike Taylor and failed to get a player to replace Shazier. — Jake Marion (@powermoose) December 23, 2018

Not enough bubblegum in the facility. This is totally not Danny Smith's burner acct btw. — Mike (@MindofaYinzer) December 23, 2018

Our defense is horrible and the drafting of defensive players has been even worse. Would love to see a defensive coordinator change. — David (@DavidRaymondW) December 23, 2018

Tomlin and his horrible challenges. Why does he throw the red flag?!? — Eric Schafer (@Eric_Schafer) December 23, 2018

Those dropped INT's man. — Spence (@SpencerKrick) December 23, 2018

Also, let me be the first to wish you a Happy Immaculate Reception Day! 46 years ago today the play below happened and it shall always be considered a Festivus miracle.