Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2023

Today is December 23rd, and that means it’s once again time for our annual “Airing of the Grievances” thread on this blessed Festivus day.

As usual, we offer this thread annually as a place for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get things out of their systems and off their proverbial chests ahead of the regular season ending. Consider the airing of your Steelers grievances as a cleansing of sorts and a way to help you feel better right before Christmas.

Festivus also falls on Immaculate Reception Day, and I do not believe that’s just a coincidence. Because of that, please take a moment to re-watch the greatest football play the NFL has ever seen.

Happy Immaculate Reception Day, #Steelers fans! 51 years ago today, on December 23, 1972, @francoharrishof did the impossible versus the #Raiders. May he rest in peace. Here's the original broadcast of The Immaculate Reception. Happy Festivus Day, too.pic.twitter.com/RMAAV9U03a — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2023

The fans. Many of them are fakers. For the love of Festivus, please don't let the faker fans come to the game today! They will ruin it for the rest of us. I'm begging this of you, Uncle Dave! — Born Black'n Gold (@mbgreenman) December 23, 2023

You couldn’t score 30 points if you had a QB and an offensive coordinator with ideas past 1995 on a sunny weather day…. I lost my train of thought. (In my best Jerry Stiller voice) — Matt Dugan (@MLDug2122) December 23, 2023

I've got a lot of problems with you people are you're going to hear about it!

The teams Clock Management is pathetic — a broken watch found in a city garbage can could keep better time than Tomlin and staff! — Todd K (@tjkrz) December 23, 2023

Fire Tomlin, worst coaching staff in the nfl! Serenity now — T J (@mubballer179) December 23, 2023

Mitch Trubisky — Kyle Kelly (@kylekelly86) December 23, 2023

First of all, it is ALWAYS open season for airing of grievances for Steelers fans. Nobody out complains us. I still hate that Canada was not replaced after last season. Toooo many nails put in that coffin. Bench GP is he does not want to block. Why did we not keep Flores as DC? — Lou Kurtic (@kurtic_lou) December 23, 2023

We let Derek Watt go, and now we can't seem to buy a 1-yard gain when we need it. Sure would be nice to have a runner with a Watt Motor in those situations — Andrew (@andrewtrapp) December 23, 2023

#Steelers would be 10-4 if this guy was the QB all year. pic.twitter.com/cCwX0RXNvY — Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) December 23, 2023

Why has NFL made today's regular season games look like Pro Bowl games from 20 years ago? #Steelers — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) December 23, 2023

Tomlin forcing the young players to “earn” their snaps while veterans playing over them continue to hurt the team!!!!! — Dan Williamson🇺🇸 (@MrWill570) December 23, 2023