Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2023

Today is December 23rd, and that means it’s once again time for our annual “Airing of the Grievances” thread on this blessed Festivus day.
As usual, we offer this thread annually as a place for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get things out of their systems and off their proverbial chests ahead of the regular season ending. Consider the airing of your Steelers grievances as a cleansing of sorts and a way to help you feel better right before Christmas.
Festivus also falls on Immaculate Reception Day, and I do not believe that’s just a coincidence. Because of that, please take a moment to re-watch the greatest football play the NFL has ever seen.
