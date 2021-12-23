Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2021

Today is December 23rd and that means it’s once again time for our annual “Airing of the Grievances” thread on this blessed Festivus day.

As usual, we offer this thread annually as a place for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get things out of their systems and off their proverbial chests ahead of the regular season ending. Consider the airing of your Steelers grievances as a cleansing of sorts and a way to help you feel better right before Christmas.

Festivus also falls on Immaculate Reception Day and I do not believe that’s just a coincidence. Because of that, please take a moment to re-watch the the greatest football play the NFL has ever seen.

Happy Immaculate Reception Day, #Steelers fans! 49 years ago today, on December 23, 1972, @francoharrishof did the impossible against the #Raiders. Here is the original broadcast of The Immaculate Reception. Oh, Happy Festivus Day, too.pic.twitter.com/RMAAV9U03a — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2021

As usual, in order to get you started, I reached out to my followers on Twitter and below are a few of their grievances. So let’s hear yours now in the comments below. Let out those grievances.

The regression of Bush and Claypool!!!!! — Dan Williamson🇺🇸 (@MrWill570) December 23, 2021

Don’t use D Watt enough on offense — Mohawk Mailman (@BeardedDad82) December 23, 2021

Steelers nonexistent run game! — Mark (@Markieburgh) December 23, 2021

Drafting for Special Teams. — Kevin (@Kevin97239639) December 23, 2021

Needing an “NFL ready center” and drafting a player who was mostly a guard in college🤷🏻‍♂️ — CTB (@wingfan22) December 23, 2021