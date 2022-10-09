2022 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 5 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Broncos -3.5
|Colts +3.5
|Broncos -3.5
|New York Giants at Green Bay Packers 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Packers -8
|Packers -8
|Packers -8
|Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -5.5
|Saints -5.5
|Seahawks +5.5
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -7
|Jaguars -7
|Jaguars -7
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -10
|Buccaneers -10
|Falcons +10
|Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +1.5
|Commanders +1.5
|Titans -1.5
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -7.5
|Vikings -7.5
|Vikings -7.5
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +3.5
|Jets +3.5
|Dolphins -3.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +2.5
|Browns +2.5
|Browns +2.5
|Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Lions +3
|San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +6.5
|49ers -6.5
|49ers -6.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -5.5
|Rams -5.5
|Cowboys +5.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +5
|Eagles -5
|Eagles -5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -3.5
|Bengals +3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -14
|Steelers +14
|Bills -14
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Bills 28-17
|Bills 30-14
|Week 4 Results
|6-8-2
|7-7-2
|2022 Results
|27-34-3
|31-30-3