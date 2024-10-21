The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets, Mike Tomlin QB Decision, Inactives, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 41 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the New York Jets at home Sunday night to improve to 5-2 on the 2024 season.

We go over the pregame inactive list from Sunday early in this show and discuss how that played out wasn’t very surprising. We also discuss the few roster moves that the team made on Saturday.

A lot was made on Sunday morning about Steelers HC Mike Tomlin going “Lone Ranger” this week when it came to his decision to start veteran QB Russell Wilson over QB Justin Fields so we discuss all of that buildup to the game.

We discuss the play of Wilson Sunday night from his slow start to him playing better as the game went on. We talk about several throws he made, the use and effectiveness of play-action, his overall control of the offense, how he spread the football around, and more. We discuss how Wilson’s Sunday showing, while great in totality, also showed room for him to play even better moving forward.

Wilson seemingly had the crowd against him early Sunday night, so we talk about the fortitude he showed to push through all of that.

After talking quite a bit about Wilson’s play, Alex and I discuss several other players who made huge contributions in the win over the Jets. That list obviously includes WR George Pickens, RB Najee Harris, TE Darnell Washington TE Pat Freiermuth and, of course, several members of the offensive line. We discuss a few significant offensive plays that occurred during the game and go over several very relevant stats related to the victory.

After talking about the offensive play from Sunday night, Alex and I address the overall play of the defense against the Jets. We discuss the tackling issues early, the pressure amounts, the lack of overall true blitzing, and much more. We discuss the stellar play of rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr. Sunday night that included him having two huge interceptions. We also discuss several key bat-downs in the game, the play of OLB Alex Highsmith and S DeShon Elliott and a few others as well.

After talking about the defense, Alex and I of course address the great special teams play the Steelers had against the Jets. We talk about the penalty on the extra point block, the punting and how excited that unit was for coordinator Danny Smith after the late field goal block.

This 88-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

