Steelers Vs. Jets 2024 Week Seven: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 7

New York Jets (2-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, Oct. 20, 2024

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (national)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), and Melissa Stark (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +1.5

Trends:

NY Jets are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games.

NY Jets are 5-11 SU in their last 16 games.

NY Jets are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.

NY Jets are 7-13 SU in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.

NY Jets are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games on the road.

NY Jets are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

NY Jets are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Jets’ last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

NY Jets are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in October.

Pittsburgh are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against NY Jets.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against NY Jets.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in October.

Pittsburgh are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games played in week 7.

Jets Injuries:

CB Michael Carter II (ankle) – Out

CB D.J. Reed (groin) – Questionable

TE Tyler Conklin (hip) – Questionable

LB Chazz Surratt (heel) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) – Out

OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) – Out

C Zach Frazier (ankle) – Out

T Dylan Cook (foot) – Out

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring) – Questionable

S Damontae Kazee (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_20_2024_vs_new-york-jets_weekly_release

Flipcard:

jets-steelers-week-7-flipcard

Game Capsule:

nyj-pit-week-7-capsule-2024