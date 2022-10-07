The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bills Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 5 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 31 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the injuries that both teams are dealing with ahead of Sunday’s game in addition to discussing the news earlier in the week concerning wide receiver Steven Sims now being poised to be the team’s new returner. Alex and I also parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin. We also talk about the media session that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett had on Wednesday as well.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are once again joined by Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com. Matt covers the Bills for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the game on Sunday in Buffalo. We spend nearly 30 minutes with Matt previewing the 2022 Bills, the Sunday game and much, much more.

Matt is kind enough to give us his prediction for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Matt on Twitter at @MattParrino and thank him for appearing on the Friday show. You can also read Matt’s work online here: https://www.syracuse.com/staff/mparrino/posts.html

After talking to Matt, Alex and I then provide our own full preview of the Steelers’ Week 5 road game against the Bills. We discuss both sides of the football and more. We also discuss the breaking news that two key Bills’ players will miss the Sunday game due to injuries.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Bills.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

