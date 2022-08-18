Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – August 18 – Maulet, Highsmith, Adams, Austin Remain Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their 18th training camp practice of 2022, and after the Thursday session was completed at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, we can now pass along a makeshift injury report to you, courtesy of Alex Kozora, as head coach Mike Tomlin did not speak after the session.

After suffering an injury during Wednesday’s practice, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (ribs) returned to work on Thursday, according to Kozora. Now we will wait and see if he’s able to play Saturday night in the team’s second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Also according to Kozora, fullback Derek Watt (shoulder) and inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring) were limited in practice once again. Neither played in the first preseason game, so we’ll see if that changes Saturday night against the Jaguars.

The Steelers had a handful of players sit out on Thursday, and that list includes cornerback Arthur Maulet (hamstring), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (foot), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (undisclosed), and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ribs). It’s a good bet that most of those players will sit Saturday night against the Jaguars. Of the five, Ogunjobi probably has the best shot at playing some.

After leaving Thursday’s practice early with a left ankle injury, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward returned to watch the end of the session. He said after practice that he is fine after a brief trip to the locker room to get evaluated. It’s a good bet that Heyward will be held out of the Saturday night preseason game to rest his ankle.

As reported earlier on Thursday, the Steelers waived running back Master Teague III as injured with an ankle injury.

The Steelers’ 2022 training camp is now essentially over with. The team should break camp on Friday and then travel to Jacksonville for their second preseason game.