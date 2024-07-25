Omar Khan ‘Excited’ About Wide Receiver Room: ‘We Have A Lot Of Talented Players’

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room is probably the most-talked-about area on the team in terms of looking for an upgrade, but general manager Omar Khan has faith in the room. Speaking to the media after the team’s first training camp practice at Saint Vincent College, Khan expressed faith in the wide receiver room.

“If there’s ever an opportunity to upgrade, regardless of the receiver room, whatever the room is, we’re going to look at it. You guys have heard me say that before, but I feel good about the room we have right now. We have a lot of talented players in there, guys that contribute, guys that can do different things. The room for me, I’m excited about it. I’m excited to see these guys work, and it’s Day 1,” Khan said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

While he didn’t rule out adding to the wide receiver room, Khan has previously mentioned making upgrades wherever possible. There is no indication that he’s looking to upgrade the room, and he seemed pretty excited about how it looks. Obviously, he’s not going to come out and say that the room is a weakness, but there is an intriguing blend of talent.

If the Steelers do look to make a major upgrade at the position, Brandon Aiyuk has been the one named linked to the Steelers, and going forward, he might be the only option for a big wide receiver trade. Courtland Sutton agreed to a restructured contract with the Denver Broncos today, and other options don’t seem likely, although Aiyuk is also unlikely to be moved.

The lack of a true No. 2 receiver has been the most-talked-about issue up to this point, but WR Calvin Austin III and WR Van Jefferson have reportedly looked good this offseason, and with rookie Roman Wilson, there’s a blend of players who can contribute when called upon. George Pickens is a solid option as the team’s No. 1, and TE Pat Freiermuth should see a high volume of targets as well.

It’s not an immediate need, and if the receiver room struggles during training camp, Khan could look to add. It’s still early, and there’s still reason for optimism that the room could be fine as-is for the Steelers. We’ll find out in the next few weeks if that’s the case.