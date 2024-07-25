‘I Expect Him To Be Here For Years To Come’: Omar Khan Expects Cam Heyward To Remain A Steeler

Though he wouldn’t address any specific contract negotiations Thursday in his meeting with the media, Pittsburgh Steelers’ GM Omar Khan made it pretty clear where he stands on standout defensive lineman Cameron Heyward in the midst of a contract dispute.

“I expect him to be here for years to come,” Khan said of Heyward when asked about the confidence a deal will get done, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page.

GM Omar Khan addresses the media from Saint Vincent College. https://t.co/47G2ssinnm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 25, 2024

While Heyward stated after practice Thursday on Day 1 of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe that he wasn’t going to get his hopes up one way or there other regarding a new deal with the Steelers, Khan’s comments regarding his team captain were pretty eye-opening.

Typically, Khan is reserved when it comes to comments about contract negotiations to the media, aiming to not give anything away one way or another. But his comments on Heyward were rather strong.

Khan believes, too, that Heyward has some good football ahead of him.

“I think Cam’s got a lot of football ahead of him still,” Khan added regarding Heyward.

Previously, Heyward stated he wants to play three more seasons and wants a new contract to be taken care of in the way he feels valued. While he wants to remain a one-helmet guy with the Steelers to cap off his career, Heyward has been open to going elsewhere.

Of course, that’s all part of the negotiation tactics in today’s NFL, where the player has a voice through the media, social media, and — in Heyward’s case — podcasts.