Steelers Sign RB Max Borghi; Waive RB Master Teague III As Injured

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another set of transactions ahead of their Thursday training camp practice and this set includes running backs.

The Steelers signed running back Max Borghi to their 85-man active roster and waived/injured running back Master Teague III to make room for him. Borghi will wear #38.

Borghi, who played college football at Washington State, signed originally with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022.He was waived by the Colts on May 18. On August 3, Borghi signed with the Denver Broncos, but he was released by them on August 16.

At Washington State, Borghi rushed for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns on 369 total carries over a span of four seasons. He also caught 156 passes for 1,134 yards and nine touchdowns during his college career.

At his 2022 pro day, Borghi measured in at 5093, 210-pounds. He reportedly ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.52-seconds.

As for Teague, he suffered an ankle injury a few days ago during a training camp practice. In the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday night, Teague rushed for 31 yards on six carries. He played 10 total offensive snaps in that game.

Teague should clear waivers on Friday and then revert to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list. He will possibly receive an injury settlement in the next week.