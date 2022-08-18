Cam Heyward Says ‘I’ll Be Fine’ After Injury Scare At Practice

According to our very own Alex Kozora, Heyward went down injured with a possible lower left leg injury during the seven shots drill. The defensive tackle was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power before getting checked out by head trainer John Norwig. However, after getting his leg checked out by Norwig, Heyward walked around without a trainer under his own power and was later taken off the field on a cart. Shortly after, Heyward returned from the locker room and appeared to avoid a serious injury.

Cam Heyward now leaving on a cart. But he walked under his power to get in and this is common for players dealing with even minor leg injuries. It's a long way back to the facility. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/H5uQhuyqd0 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 18, 2022

Now we know for sure that Heyward will be ok moving forward after he caught up with the media after practice to address the injury scare.

Cam Heyward updates us on the injury he sustained in practice today. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/ZhtXqCYuBW — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 18, 2022

“Just got rolled up, just an O-lineman rolled on the back of my ankle, but I’ll be fine,” Hayward said after practice regarding his injury according to video via 93.7 Then Fan’s Josh Roundtree. “Yeah, a little sore, but it is what it is.”

Heyward indicates that he likely suffered a light ankle sprain after getting entangled with an offensive lineman during seven shots, a common occurrence in the midst of the scrum that can be the LOS. However, Heyward appears unwavered by the accident after they tested his ankle on the sideline.

“Yeah, we could tell with the test that I was doing the sideline, but they just wanted to make sure I was, a-okay and ready to go,” Heyward said regarding the relief he had once he knew the injury wasn’t that serious.

Steelers can breathe a sigh of relief that their All-Pro defensive lineman avoided what could have been a serious injury Thursday afternoon, looking like he’ll miss hardly any time. Heyward may be held out of Saturday’s preseason game against the Jaguars as a precaution, but there’s no reason to believe at the moment that Week 1 of the regular season should be in any jeopardy.