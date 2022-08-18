Steelers DT Cam Heyward Left Field Injured Early During Team’s Thursday Camp Practice

A scary moment just took place during the early stages of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Thursday training camp practice as defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has left the field with some sort of injury.
According to our very own Alex Kozora, Heyward went down injured with a possibly lower left leg injury during the seven-shots drill. The defensive tackle was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power before getting checked out by head trainer John Norwig.
Kozora did indicate a few minutes later that Heyward is was walking around without a trainer and it seems as though he dodged a serious injury. Kozora reports that Heyward now has his left ankle wrapped up. Heyward’s shoulder pads are off and his day is obviously done. His ankle is iced but there is no trainer with him, according to Kozora.
We’ll have to wait and see if Heyward is taken to the locker room or if he returns to practice. Odds are good, however, that his Thursday might be done for good.
Thursday is the final open training camp practice that the Steelers will have at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for 2022. The team is scheduled to play their second preseason game Saturday night on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the assumption was that Heyward would play some in that contest if healthy enough to do so.
I will update this post if any new injury information on Heyward surfaces throughout the day. Steelers head coach is not expected to meet the media after practice to provide an update due to him holding a Thursday morning press conference.
UPDATE: Heyward now leaving the field on a cart, but he walked to it under his own power, which is common for players dealing with even minor leg injuries, according to Kozora.