Dameshek Wonders Who’ll Carry Steelers’ Leadership Torch After Cam Heyward

Cam Heyward was named a team captain for the 10th straight year in 2024 and is all but certain to retain that title in 2025. Through years of roster turnover, he’s been one of the few constants — a symbol of the stability and continuity the Steelers have long prided themselves on. But he turns 36 this season, and at some point in the near future, he will retire. Then what? Who steps up to fill that void?

“Cam Heyward is presented as the leader in the locker room, and I think he sort of has taken that mantle from Hines Ward,” Dameshek said via Post-Gazette Sports’ North Shore Drive podcast on YouTube. “He was sort of, to me, the leader of a generation in a way, and Ben Roethlisberger on the other side of that equation. And then Cam Heyward kind of took that mantle. It’s funny because I asked Cam who is the leader in the locker room, if not him, three years ago. He said Cam Sutton.”

The lack of a clear successor to Heyward is the byproduct of not drafting well for several years at the end of Kevin Colbert’s tenure as the team’s GM. Very few players received second contracts with the team, and they started shifting their model from building through the draft to building through free agency and trades. It’s much harder to establish a culture that way, and we are seeing the effects of that with the current team.

That wasn’t the case in years past. Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, Brett Keisel, Hines Ward, and others kept a consistent standard and culture for the team to strive for. Now? It’s harder to project.

Calvin Austin III could be a good choice, but he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and could be gone after this season. Keeanu Benton has been stepping into a more vocal role, but the jury is still out on him as he searches for a true breakout season. DK Metcalf is tied to the team the longest of anybody, with a contract that runs through 2029. But he’s still adjusting to Pittsburgh and learning the locker room dynamics.

Since signing his second contract, Pat Freiermuth has taken on more responsibility, and he could be a steadying presence going forward.

Still, the absence of a long-term quarterback hasn’t helped. Since Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have cycled through six different starting quarterbacks.

