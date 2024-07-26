Russell Wilson Believes Steelers Will Make A Super Bowl Run: ‘I Say We Got 21 Games’ To Play

Russell Wilson didn’t practice for the second straight day of training camp, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be out for too long. Mike Tomlin made it clear that the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is just being held out as a precaution. While Justin Fields is taking full advantage of getting reps with the starters, it seems like Wilson is intent on being back soon and leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl.

In a video on Twitter from 93.7 The Fan, Wilson talks about how badly he wants to get back to practice — and what his ultimate goal for this season is.

“I wanna get back today, but coach is like, ‘Listen, we got time.’ I got a lot of reps in the offseason, so we’re not just trying to rush it,” Wilson said. “I say we got 21 games, 20 to 21 games to play. Somebody said, ‘Well, we gotta have you for 17.’ I’m thinking 21, possibly 20. That’s just gotta be the mentality you have. I’m excited to get to work every day.”

What Russell Wilson said of when he will be back #Steelers pic.twitter.com/5DuLSAPHlH — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 26, 2024

Wilson has won a Super Bowl before, so he understands what the mindset needs to be to win the big game. It looks like he’s hoping that the Steelers get the No. 1 seed in the AFC so that they can get a first-round bye in the playoffs,. Even if that doesn’t happen, he sounds confident that the team can still go on a championship run.

Aiming for the No. 1 seed feels like flying too high too fast considering the Steelers just barely made the playoffs last year, but Wilson’s confidence should be appreciated. If the Steelers somehow beat out teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC, especially with their schedule, they would have to be Super Bowl favorites. While that might not be realistic, it seems like Wilson is willing to give it everything he’s got.

Wilson has been working extremely hard this offseason, and it seems like all that work isn’t just to rebuild his own personal value. He’s committed to the Steelers and wants to bring a Super Bowl back to Pittsburgh. Even if they don’t accomplish that goal, if they were to win a playoff game or two, fans would probably be satisfied. After all, the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, so everyone in Pittsburgh is starved for some postseason success. Satisfying that hunger seems to be Wilson’s main goal, so hopefully he can return to practice soon and begin working toward it.