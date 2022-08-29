Bryan: 2022 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Final Edition

With the Pittsburgh Steelers third and final preseason game of 2022 now completed, it’s time for me to submit my final 53-man roster prediction for the team along with a 16-man practice squad prediction.

This is what I think the Steelers 53-man roster will look like come 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. From there, I do expect at least one change after the initial 53-man roster is set.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your own final 53-man roster prediction.

Bryan: 2022 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre Training Camp Edition

Bryan: 2022 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post First Preseason Game Edition

Bryan: 2022 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post Second Preseason Game Edition

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: Still no changes here and my gut tells me that Rudolph will be traded at some point. By the trade deadline at the latest.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Warren

Analysis: Same three I had in my last prediction. Head coach Mike Tomlin loves Snell, who can be a core special teams player. The rookie Warren did more than enough to make the 53-man roster while Anthony McFarland Jr. just did not, in my opinion. I have him landing on the practice squad.

Fullbacks (1) – Derek Watt

Analysis: Watt did not play all preseason and barely practiced in camp. Even so, it’s hard to imagine him getting cut as he’s such a great special teams player.

Wide Receivers (6) – Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

Analysis: These have been my six from the start and no reason to change any with the preseason being over. We could see Austin go to the Reserve/Injured list after the initial 53 is set on Tuesday. Boykin is a gunner on special teams. I just could not bring myself to keep Steven Sims on the initial 53. Maybe he circles back if Austin goes to IR.

Tight Ends (3) – Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Freiermuth and Gentry are obviously givens and Heyward did what he needed to do during the preseason to make the 53-man roster.

Offensive Linemen (8) – Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, Mason Cole, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Joe Haeg, J.C. Hassenauer

Analysis: This group of eight seems to have been set for a while and it has been mine for a while as well. Here is the catch, I think Trent Scott circles back after Damontae Kazee goes to the Reserve/Injured list.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cameron Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: The only real question with this group is whether or not Adams needs to go to the Reserve/Injured list after the initial 53-man roster is set. The Steelers usually keep just six defensive linemen but I think seven are kept initially this year.

Inside Linebackers (4) – Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Mark Robinson

Analysis: Poor Marcus Allen never could get back from his hamstring injury. If the team can waive him as not injured, I think that is the move. Additionally, Allen is just not worth the $2.54 million salary. He can land back on the practice squad and be an elevation player once healthy. I have Buddy Johnson to the practice squad again as well. Robinson easily makes the 53-man roster after a great camp and preseason.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Derrek Tuszka, Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Analysis: I had Genard Avery in this group of four the last time and now he is obviously gone. That leaves Rashed to take his place. I am hoping the Steelers find someone on the outside to sign to be their third string outside linebacker. It is what it is, however.

Cornerbacks (5) – Cameron Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre

Analysis: These are my same five from last time. I have Justin Layne again landing on the practice squad with rookie undrafted free agent Chris Steele.

Safeties (6) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee, Elijah Riley

Analysis: This is probably the toughest group to pick when it comes to an initial 53 guess as both Kazee and Killebrew exit the preseason with injuries. If Kazee has a chance to return in 10 or so weeks, I think he stays on the 53-man roster and then gets moved to the Reserve/Injured list this week so he can be a designated to return player. Him going to IR would open a spot back up for Trent Scott. Riley was the last addition made by the team prior to the preseason finale. He can play all over the secondary and special teams as well. He helps ease the loss of Kazee some.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Duh.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: Harvin is now the only punter on the roster.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Duh, part two.

Practice Squad: Two changes on the practice squad this time with Vaughters going in for Rashed, who landed on the 53. The other change is Allen for Donovan Stiner, who was cut during the move to 80 players. Obviously, I expect the Steelers to add some outsiders and thus I know these 16 will not be exact.

Summary: Two new names on this 53-man roster and they are Rashed and Riley. I have only one player going to Reserve/Injured after the initial 53-man roster is set on Tuesday and that is Kazee. I have Scott being signed back to fill the Kazee spot.