Bryan: 2022 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post First Preseason Game Edition

With the Pittsburgh Steelers first preseason game of 2022 now completed, it’s time for me to finally throw out my second 53-man roster prediction for the team along with a 16-man practice squad prediction.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your own 53-man roster prediction.

My next stab at the Steelers 53-man roster will likely be posted right before the team’s second preseason game.

Bryan: 2022 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre Training Camp Edition

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett

Analysis: No changes with these three but I am still not fully convinced that they won’t trade Rudolph by Week 1.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Warren

Analysis: Anthony McFarland Jr. and a nice first preseason game but he he’ll need a few more to make the 53. I previously had rookie Mataeo Durant on here and now I am swapping him with the other rookie undrafted free agent, Warren. Snell is a Mike Tomlin favorite and remains tough to get off the roster because of his special teams play.

Fullbacks (1) – Derek Watt

Analysis: The Steelers certainly need to get more out of Watt on offense than they did in 2021. He is a top-notch special teams player and that should be enough to allow him to stick around one more season. He has been sidelined with a shoulder injury in training camp as of late but still feels like a lock just the same.

Wide Receivers (6) – Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

Analysis: These were my six in my first offering so no changes here. Anthony Miller being down with a shoulder injury certainly does not help his cause.

Tight Ends (3) – Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Freiermuth and Gentry are givens. Heyward did what he was supposed to do in the first preseason game other than the false start.

Offensive Linemen (8) – Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, Mason Cole, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Joe Haeg, J.C. Hassenauer

Analysis: I took Trent Scott off to save a roster spot as he just does not deserve it. Another bad preseason game by Green and I will be swapping him out for John Leglue.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cameron Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: By keeping just eight offensive linemen I can now keep seven defensive linemen so back on the list goes Adams.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Mark Robinson

Analysis: The end of Marcus Allen, who has been sidelined numerous weeks with a hamstring injury? It’s possible. Hello, Mr. Robinson. Welcome to the five.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Genard Avery, Derrek Tuszka

Analysis: I will say it again, the depth here is not great past the starters. The Steelers could use another outside linebacker on their depth chart. Sticking with my previous four in the meantime.

Cornerbacks (5) – Cameron Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre

Analysis: The top three of Sutton, Witherspoon and Wallace are set. I had to say goodbye to Justin Layne this time and bring back Pierre based on where both are running on the depth chart this summer.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee

Analysis: These were the five I had in my first prediction ahead of camp so I am sticking with them in the second one.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Duh.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: I was surprised they did not have Harvin punt in the preseason opener.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Duh, part two.

Practice Squad: Swapped out quite a few on the practice squad. The new adds this time are Scott, Vaughns, Rashed, Allen, Scott, K. Davis and Layne.

Summary: Four new names on this 53 prediction and they are Warren, Adams, Robinson and Pierre. The subtracted players were Scott, Durant, Allen and Layne.