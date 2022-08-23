Bryan: 2022 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post Second Preseason Game Edition

With the Pittsburgh Steelers second preseason game of 2022 now completed, it’s time for me to once again to submit a 53-man roster prediction for the team along with a 16-man practice squad prediction.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your own 53-man roster prediction.

My next stab at the Steelers 53-man roster will likely be posted right before the team is scheduled to announce their final round of roster cuts.

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: No changes with these three but once again, I am still not fully convinced that they won’t trade Rudolph by Week 1.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Warren

Analysis: Same three I had in my last prediction. Look, I know most don’t like Snell but I think head coach Mike Tomlin does as he can be a core special teams player and he comes with experience and a ton of effort. I still have Anthony McFarland Jr. landing on the practice squad.

Fullbacks (1) – Derek Watt

Analysis: What’s eating Watt this summer and preseason? A shoulder injury. Hopefully he’s ready for Week 1. If he is, I think he’ll be on the 53-man roster. I have no reason to think otherwise still.

Wide Receivers (6) – Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

Analysis: These have been my six from the start and no reason to change any with one preseason game remaining. I now have Steven Sims making the practice squad along with Cody White. Boykin looks primed to be one of the two gunners.

Tight Ends (3) – Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Freiermuth and Gentry are obviously givens. Heyward is still doing what he needs to do through the first two preseason games to make the 53-man roster.

Offensive Linemen (8) – Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, Mason Cole, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Joe Haeg, J.C. Hassenauer

Analysis: What a mess this group is and that includes the practice squad candidates. I have two new players in William Dunkle and Adrian Ealy joining John Leglue on the practice squad it’s so bad.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cameron Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: By keeping just eight offensive linemen I can now keep seven defensive linemen. I am a bit worried about Adams and his injury. Also, curious as to why Loudermilk only played five snaps Saturday night.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen, Mark Robinson

Analysis: I am interested to see if Allen can get back from his hamstring injury on Sunday after missing the first two preseason games. I bet special teams coordinator Danny Smith will try to keep Allen if he’s healthy. I moved Buddy Johnson to the practice squad. I think Robinson is about a lock now after two preseason games played. He’s looked really good.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Genard Avery, Derrek Tuszka

Analysis: I will say it again, the depth here is not great past the starters. Avery did show a few things in his Saturday night debut. The Steelers could use another outside linebacker on their depth chart. I am sticking with my previous four in the meantime. It seems like Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is making a late charge but I have him going to the practice squad still.

Cornerbacks (5) – Cameron Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre

Analysis: Same five from last time as the days seem numbered for Justin Layne, who I have landing on the practice squad with rookie undrafted free agent Chris Steele.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee

Analysis: No changes here but I am starting to get a little worried about Killebrew, who has been nursing a pectoral injury since the first day of training camp. If healthy, he’s a special teams must. Kazee has played well during the preseason while Norwood has been hot and cold. Donovan Stiner seems the best of the rest for the practice squad.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Duh.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: Harvin is now the only punter on the roster and his 2022 debut Saturday night showed promise.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Duh, part two.

Practice Squad: Five changes on the practice squad this time with Johnson swapped with Allen. Two of the other four changes were offensive linemen. Sims also added along with Mondeaux.

Summary: Just one new name on this 53-man roster and it was at inside linebacker with Allen swapping places with Johnson.