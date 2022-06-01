Report: Steelers Set To Sign OLB Tuzar Skipper

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new outside linebacker on their roster and it’s one that they have had on their team before.

The Steelers are reportedly signing outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper, according to his agent.

Congratulations to our client @tuzarskipper for agreeing to terms with the @steelers — JL Sports (@JLSports3) June 1, 2022

Skipper had previously been with the Tennessee Titans. They parted ways with him in early May, however.

The Steelers originally signed Skipper as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2019. He had a fantastic rookie preseason for the Steelers and originally made the Week 1 roster, only to be waived before the team’s first game. The New York Giants claimed him off waivers.

Skipper wound up back with the Steelers late in the 2019 season. He ultimately failed to make the Steelers 2020 roster, however, and wound up with the Titans. Skipper did spend a little time with the Atlanta Falcons last summer before signing back with the Titans again in December.

For his NFL career to date, Skipper has registered just eight total tackles and half a sack in 84 total defensive snaps played. He has also logged another 71 snaps on special teams since entering the NFL.