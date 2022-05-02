Titans Release Former Steelers OLB Tuzar Skipper

With the 2022 NFL Draft now completed we can expect several NFL players to be released in the coming week or so. On Monday, some of those post draft contract terminations took place and one of those was the Tennessee Titans parting ways with outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper.

Skipper certainly isn’t a stranger to fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Toledo product originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and he went on to become a fan favorite after a strong rookie preseason performance.

While Skipper initially made the Steelers 53-man roster in 2019, he was waived during the first week of that season and ultimately claimed by the New York Giants. The Giants later waived Skipper later on during the 2019 regular season and then signed him to their practice squad.

The Steelers then signed Skipper back off the Giants practice squad in November of 2019. They then signed him to a two-year contract after the 2019 season ended only to waive him again prior to the start of the 2020 regular season.

Skipper then surfaced with the Titans as a member of their practice squad early in the 2020 season and then proceeded to bounce back and forth to their active roster. The Titans waived Skipper last summer and he landed with the Atlanta Falcons to close out the 2021 preseason. After the Falcons waived Skipper, the Titans signed him back to their practice squad again late in the season.

With the Steelers still needing some depth at the outside linebacker position this summer, it will be interesting to see if they re-sign Skipper again in the coming days.

Currently, the Steelers have outside linebackers T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Genard Avery, John Simon, Derrek Tuszka, Delontae Scott, Tyree Johnson and T.D. Moultry under contract. Johnson and Moultry are both undrafted rookies, however.

For his NFL career to date, Skipper has registered just eight total tackles and a half a sack in 84 total defensive snaps played. He has also logged another 71 snaps on special teams since entering the NFL.