Steelers Waive OLB Tuzar Skipper, RB Master Teague III From IR With Injury Settlements

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy with injury settlement these last few weeks and on Wednesday the team added two more such transactions to that lengthy list.

According to the Wednesday NFL transaction sheet, the Steelers waived outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper and running back Master Teague III from the Reserve/Injured list with injury settlements. Both players had recently landed on the Reserve/Injured list after reverting there following them clearing waivers after being waived as injured.

Skipper was waived injured with an unspecified injury on August 5 after appearing in the team’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. This stint with the Steelers for Skipper started on June 1.

As for Teague, he was waived injured on August 18 with an ankle injury that he had sustained during a training camp practice. In the preseason opener against the Seahawks, Teague rushed for 31 yards on six carries. He played 10 total offensive snaps in that game. He was signed by the Steelers on August 3.

With Skipper and Teague now both being waived from the Reserve/Injured list that leaves running back Jeremy McNichols, wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph as the remaining players on it. Previously, the Steelers reached injury settlements with wide receiver Javon McKinley, inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and outside linebacker T.D. Moultry.