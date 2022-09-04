2022 Injury Settlement Amounts For Several Waived Steelers’ Players Now Known

The Pittsburgh Steelers reached injury settlements with a few players over the course of the last several weeks and a few of those amounts are now known now that they are counting against the team’s 2022 salary cap number.

The largest injury settlement given by the Steelers this summer was for $160,833 and that belonged to inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, who was waived from the Reserve/Injured list on August 19. That settlement was for three weeks.

Rookie outside linebacker T.D. Moultry also received an injury settlement on August 17 and that amount was $23,889 and the length of it was one week. The same amount and length went to wide receiver Javon McKinley, who was waived from the Reserve/Injured list on August 16.

There are still two players who were waived from the Reserve/Injured list with injury settlements that we are waiting to hear the amounts and lengths on. Those two players are outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper and running back Master Teague III. Both were waived from the Reserve/Injured list on August 24 with settlements.

The Steelers appear to be poised to open their 2022 regular season with six players on their Reserve/Injured list. Those six players are safety Damontae Kazee, wide receiver Calvin Austin III, safety Karl Joseph, wide receiver Anthony Miller, running back Jeremy McNichols, and cornerback Carlins Platel.

All six players currently on the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list are listed at split salary levels. Of those six players, only Kazee and Austin are eligible to be designated-to-return players after missing the first four games of the 2022 regular season.