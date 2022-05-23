Toxicology Report Reveals New Details In Dwayne Haskins’ Death

This is certainly a tough topic to discuss. But it’s important news and answers the weeks-long question of why Dwayne Haskins crossed a busy Florida highway, leading to his tragic death.

According to a new article from the Miami Herald’s David Ovalle, medical examiners have released the toxicology report on Haskins following his April 9th death. According to the report, Haskins had a blood-alcohol level ranging from .20 to .24, well above the legal limit of .08. The report also found unknown amounts of ketamine and norktamine in Haskins’ system. Toxicology reports take weeks to get the results of which is why this news is coming to light now.

Also according to the report, other motorists “reportedly witnessed [Haskins] waving cars down on the shoulder” before being struck on the highway. He was reportedly trying to get off the highway in order to get gas for his vehicle. Last month, the Florida Highway Patrol reported a dump truck swerved and attempted to miss Haskins but struck him. Other vehicles may have also been involved. He was reportedly on his way to the airport to fly back to Pittsburgh, where he had been training most of the season. The Florida trip was in part to train with teammates, including new Steelers’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Haskins, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was ruled an accident and it does not appear there will be any criminal charges involved in the case.

Services for Haskins were held late last month with separate ones occurring in Pittsburgh, New Jersey, and Maryland. A large portion of the Steelers’ organization attended the Pittsburgh memorial. Haskins has been fondly remembered for his smile, his positivity, and the fact he was turning his football career around, playing well for the Steelers last summer and making the roster. Haskins was drafted by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but was cut by the team midway through the 2020 season. The Steelers signed him to a futures contract at the start of the following offseason.

The purpose of the examiner’s report, and this article, is an attempt to explain his death, not to shame or exploit someone who has died. The main focus today, and all the days before and all the days after, is the tragedy of a life lost, regardless of what the reason or “why” is. But in the days and weeks since his death, many have wondered what led Haskins to cross the highway and this new report potentially explains those answers.