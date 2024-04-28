Steelers Signing West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop As UDFA

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a notable name as an undrafted free agent, adding West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop after today’s draft.

While Bishop wasn’t invited to the Combine, he did participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl and Frazier gave him a shoutout during his Combine interview and said he believed he, along with his West Virginia teammate Doug Nester, deserved an invite.

“I feel like Beanie and Doug Nester should be here. That’s just my opinion. I feel like Beanie had a great season and Doug too. I feel like they should both be here.”

Bishop led the nation in passes defensed last season with 24 and added four interceptions while also being named an All-American. He profiles as a slot corner in the NFL at 5091 and 182 pounds at the Shrine Bowl. The Steelers had at least assistant OL coach Isaac Williams at the Big 12 Pro Day, and the Steelers hosted Bishop for a pre-draft visit as a local visitor. He began his career at Western Kentucky before transferring to Minnesota and later West Virginia, and Bishop also has upside as a returner, as he was a C-USA honorable mention at Western Kentucky as a kick returner.

Bishop weighed in at 5091, 180 pounds at his Pro Day. He blazed a 4.39 40 with a 33.5-inch vertical and 10’0″ broad. He picked off four passes for the Mountaineers last season. Pittsburgh brought him in for a pre-draft visit, though he was considered a local visit and not against the team’s allotted 30.

Bishop also had a 78-yard punt return touchdown against North Carolina, one of just two total returns he registered in 2023.

The Steelers don’t currently have a reliable slot corner option on the roster, and that’s a role Bishop could fill as a rookie. Our scouting report praised his ball skills while noting that he has a tendency to occasionally give up big plays, which is one of the reasons why he fell to Day 3 in the Draft. But the Steelers clearly liked enough of what they saw and heard during Bishop’s pre-draft visit to take a flier on him as a potential option in the slot.

Our Joe Clark spoke with Bishop at length during this year’s East/West Shrine Bowl.

Check out our full scouting report on Beanie Bishop below.