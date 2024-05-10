Rookie Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field this weekend, holding their three-day rookie minicamp. It’ll still be a few weeks until the entire roster is together, but this will serve as our first chance to see OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, and the rest of the rookies in uniform. We should also get to hear from Mike Tomlin and hopefully some other coaches. As usual, there will be a slew of tryout players and with Pittsburgh having three open roster spots, a couple of them could be signed.

The Steelers made roster moves earlier in the week, signing WR Scotty Miller to a one-year contract, adding another veteran receiver to the team’s room. The team is reportedly also in talks about a possible reunion with OLB Bud Dupree. We’ll let you know if the two sides make more progress.

1 – Was declining Najee Harris’ fifth-year option the right move? Yes or no.

2 – Will 2024 be Harris’ last season in Pittsburgh?

3 – Would you like to see the team bring back OLB Bud Dupree?

4 – How many tryout players, if any, will be signed out of rookie minicamp?

5 – If you had to pick one, which former Steelers DB would you prefer to see return? Patrick Peterson, Cam Sutton, Terrell Edmunds, Chandon Sullivan, or Elijah Riley?

Recap of 2024 Draft Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents are thrilled with the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers draft class. The median score on the 1-10 happiness scale was nine. Many folks said the only reason a 10 was not awarded is because they are waiting to see how the selections perform this season.

Question 2: Depot respondents named six of seven draft picks as their favorite. Payton Wilson led the way with 10 votes. Folks liked his value as a third-round selection. And it bolstered the linebacker group. Zach Frazier not too far behind with seven votes. He fills a void at the center position. And several folks liked his wrestling background.

Question 3: Only three selections were tabbed as the least favorite: Ryan Watts twice and Logan Lee eight times while guard Mason McCormick, the fourth-round selection, received 13 votes. The consensus seemed to be a combination of his position not being a glaring need and a preference for a cornerback or defensive lineman selected in that spot. Also, folks are not very familiar with the South Dakota State player.

Question 4: Depot respondents named nine different wide receivers they would like the Steelers to trade for or sign. DK Metcalf led the way with eight votes. Tyler Boyd, who has since signed with the Tennessee Titans, followed him with four. The other receivers named included Courtland Sutton (three), JuJu Smith-Schuster (three), Hunter Renfrow (two). Terry McLaurin, Michael Thomas, Martavis Bryant, and John Metchie III all garnered one vote each. We’ll see.

Question 5: Cornerback Beanie Bishop was deemed the undrafted free agent with the best chance to make the Steelers 53-man roster. He was named in 20 of the 25 responses.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Draft Scale Favorite Pick Least Favorite Pick WR Steelers Should Acquire UDFA Making 53 Man-Roster SD Consensus 9 Payton Wilson Mason McCormick DK Metcalf Beanie Bishop Correct Answers Your Call Your Call Your Call TBD TBD

