Members Of Steelers Organization Attend Dwayne Haskins’ Memorial Service

Many members of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organization are in attendance for Dwayne Haskins’ viewing and funeral held this afternoon in Pittsburgh. KDKA’s Chris Hoffman has been on-scene all morning and has tweeted out several members of the team attending Haskins’ service, including Team President Art Rooney II and DL Cam Heyward.

Others like OC Matt Canada and LB Ryan Shazier have also shown up to pay their respects to Haskins. It’s likely most if not the entire team is on-hand for the services to remember their teammate and more importantly, their friend. Since Haskins’ death, there have been countless stories and memories shared about the kind, optimistic person he was and today’s services are viewed as a celebration of his life, not just his funeral.

College coaches such as Urban Meyer and Ryan Day are also attending the funeral.

Haskins was killed April 9th when he was hit by a dump truck while attempting to cross a busy Florida highway. According to 911 calls, Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was trying to get off the highway and find a local station. The initial incident report indicates the dump truck attempted to swerve and miss Haskins but still hit him. Haskins was pronounced dead on-scene. He was just 24 years old.

Today will be the first of three services held for Haskins. There will be one tomorrow in New Jersey with the third planned for April 24th in Maryland.