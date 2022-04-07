Report: Mississippi LB Mark Robinson Scheduled For Pre-Draft Visit With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers list of scheduled pre-draft visits continues to grow on this April Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Mississippi linebacker Mark Robinson is scheduled to visit the Steelers next week.

Mississippi linebacker Mark Robinson (4.68, 34 reps, 33.5 vertical, 92 tackles, three sacks last season) to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers next week and has had a private workout for the Cleveland Browns, per a league source @PFN365 @OleMissFB — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2022

Robinson, who reportedly measured in at his pro day at 5114, 230-pounds with 29 1/2-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands, ran his 40-yard dash in 4.69-seconds. His short shuttle time was reportedly 4.38-seconds, and his 3-cone time was 7.35-seconds. He did 34 reps on the bench and had a vertical jump of 33.5-inches and a broad jump of 9’11”.

A converted running back, Robinson registered 91 total tackles in 2021 with 5.5 of those resulting in lost yardage. He also was credited with three sacks in 2021. He transferred to Ole Miss as a walk-on running back from Southeast Missouri but made the switch to the defensive side of the ball at the end of fall camp last season.

Robinson was one of 88 nominees for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy, an award given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

On the surface, Robinson appears to be a draft hopeful that could be a last-round selection or an undrafted free agent signee.

Mark Robinson is one of my favorite stories in recent memory. Played RB for SEMO, walked on at Ole Miss to play LB. He tallied 87 tackles and 3 sacks this season. @Primeee23 #ThrowbackThursday #ComeToTheSip @Lane_Kiffin pic.twitter.com/l1yKTyC9QO — Fifth Quarter Ole Miss (@FQOleMiss) December 2, 2021

Mark Robinson sacks Hooker and the Vols are forced to punt again pic.twitter.com/gnC9ZeJB5f — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) October 17, 2021

