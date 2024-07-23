Season 14, Episode 156 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing what our podcasting schedule will look like moving forward into the start of training camp getting underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers had a few players in for tryouts to start off this week, so we talk briefly about those two players.

Ahead of the Steelers reporting for the 2024 training camp on Wednesday, Alex and I go over several primary storylines we’ll be watching over the course of the next several weeks.

As usual, Alex and I have each released our initial 53-man roster predictions ahead of training camp getting underway. We use a huge portion of this show to go over those roster predictions position group by position group. At the end of this discussion, we point out our few differences and talk about a few practice squad predictions as well.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the next nine players in my 90-In-30 series that has been running on the site for the last several weeks. The 18 players we discuss late in this show are OLB David Perales, RB La’Mical Perine, WR George Pickens, CB Joey Porter Jr., DL Willington Previlon, TE MyCole Pruitt, ILB Patrick Queen, QB John Rhys Plumlee, ILB Elandon Roberts, ILB Mark Robinson, CB Darius Rush, CB Josiah Scott, OG Isaac Seumalo, RB Aaron Shampklin, DL Jacob Slade, CB Cameron Sutton, CB Cory Trice Jr., and RB Jonathan Ward.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 107-minute episode and we close things out by answering a few emails we received from listeners recently.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Early 2024 Training Camp Storylines, First 53-Man Roster Predictions & More

