The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing ILB Tyler Matakevich, Brandon Aiyuk Trade Request & More

Season 14, Episode 155 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing Rob King being named the new play-by-play voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

On the heels of the Steelers signing ILB Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract on Wednesday, Alex and I break down every aspect of that move. For starters, we discuss what Matakevich brings back to the Steelers after his three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. We also discuss if Matakevich’s signing is somewhat related to Steelers ILB Cole Holcomb possibly starting training camp on the Active/PUP list. We also talk about the possible impact of Matakevich’s signing on third-year ILB Mark Robinson.

We talk about if Matakevich is a lock to make the 53-man roster, his contract numbers, and the rest of the inside linebacker room as it sits now.

With Holcomb being discussed some during this show, Alex and I go over the PUP rules and how by this time next week we will know if he will be on the list.

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is back in the news this week as a result of him asking on Tuesday to be traded. We go over what that request means, who has the most leverage in his situation and if anything has changed regarding the Steelers potentially landing Aiyuk via a trade in the next several weeks.

The Steelers will have at least two new coaches at training camp courtesy of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Fellowship Program, so we go over the two names we know at this point. We also discuss Steelers QB Russell Wilson getting a large group of offensive players together in California for workouts this week.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the next nine players in my 90-In-30 series that has been running on the site for the last several weeks. The nine players we discuss late in this show are OC Ryan McCollum, OG Mason McCormick, S Nate Meadors, WR Scotty Miller, OLB Jeremiah Moon, OT Dan Moore Jr., ILB Tyler Murray, DT Larry Ogunjobi, and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 93-minute episode and we close things out by answering a few emails we received from listeners recently.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing ILB Tyler Matakevich, Brandon Aiyuk Trade Request & More

