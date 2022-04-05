2022 Steelers Pre-Draft Visit Tracker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their annual pre-draft visits in preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ll keep track on each reported player in this post and add dates of their visit when that information becomes public.

NFL teams are allowed to host 30 non-local prospects prior to the draft and below is a running list of players who have either confirmed they have visits scheduled, or have already visited. The Steelers usually draft at least a few names from this list of 30 every year so it’s a useful tool in helping predict who the team will select.

If we miss anyone, let us know in the comments below. We’ll update this page when news comes in and pin it to the top of the site when it happens.

LAST UPDATED: 4/5/2022

Visits & Scheduled Visits (8 out of 30)

QB Chris Oladokun – South Dakota State – 4/5/22

QB Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati – scheduled 4/7/22

QB Sam Howell – North Carolina – scheduled 4/8/22

QB Carson Strong – Nevada – scheduled

QB Matt Corral – Mississippi – scheduled

S Kyle Hamilton – Notre Dame – scheduled 4/19/22

LB Quay Walker – Georgia – scheduled 4/20/22

QB Malik Willis – Liberty – scheduled 4/20/22

Local Visitors

QB Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh

Known Pro Day Dinners

LB John Ross – Michigan

QB Malik Willis – Liberty

QB Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati

CB Coby Bryant – Cincinnati

S Bryan Cook – Cincinnati

EDGE Myjai Sanders – Cincinnati