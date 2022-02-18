First Full Offseason Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s here. The complete end of the 2021 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams are world champs, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56. Now, there won’t be another football game until the Hall of Fame game in August. But the football cycle never ends. The NFL Combine is just two weeks away, free agency about a month, and the draft a little more than two months away. So there’s a lot for us to talk about.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Now that we all can fully focus on the offseason. What’s the #1 position the Steelers should address in the offseason? Broader answers of offensive or defensive line are acceptable.

2 – When will the Steelers next return to a Super Bowl? 1-3 years, 4-5 years, or 5+ years?

3 – Which of these QBs will be playing for a new team in 2022? Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson. Doesn’t have to be Pittsburgh, just a new team.

4 – What is your favorite Steelers’ Super Bowl memory?

5 – How many DPOY awards will TJ Watt have by the end of his career?

Recap of 2021 Super Bowl Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Yoi! Just 10 respondents this week. That’s an all-time low. Let’s go people!

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents picked the Bengals to win by a two to one margin. But the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-0. Did we use reverse psychology?

Question 2: We split evenly between supporting the Rams and neither team in the Super Bowl. A couple of respondents picked the Bengals as the team they would root for.

Question 3: Joe Burrow beat out Matt Stafford and Aaron Donald by a single vote. Two people also named co-MVPs. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp named MVP of this year’s Super Bowl. Respondent Wes Lee did mention Kupp in his response but had Aaron Donald as co-MVP which cancels out his answer. We struck out on this question.

Question 4: Depot respondents predict Brandon Hunt will be the next Steelers General Manager with seven of nine votes cast.

Question 5: Eight of nine respondents predicted the camera catching someone wearing a Steelers jersey in the crowd of Sunday’s Super Bowl. I didn’t watch the game so someone would have to tell us in the comments if they got a glimpse of Black & Gold in the stands.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: