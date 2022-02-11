Super Bowl Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We have one last game for you this 2021 NFL season, Super Bowl 56 this Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Should be a fun game. We’re back from the Senior Bowl and switching into offseason and draft mode with tons of profiles up on the site and more to come over the weekend. Also be sure to look for our Super Bowl prop bet contest that will be posted on the site Saturday morning.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Who will win Super Bowl LVI? The Rams or Bengals?

2 – Who will you be rooting for in the Super Bowl? The Rams, Bengals, or no one?

3 – Name the Super Bowl MVP.

4 – Who do you think will be the Steelers next GM?

5 – Will the camera catch someone wearing a Steelers’ jersey in the crowd of Sunday’s Super Bowl?

Recap of 2021 NFL Championship Weekend 18 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents more focused on the offense in the Senior Bowl. They named three quarterbacks and two offensive linemen. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis led the way. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett just behind him. But Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe got a mention too. The linemen were Boston College guard Zion Johnson and Texas A&M tackle Kenyon Green. The only defensive player mentioned was Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers. Senior Bowl defenses named both Willis and Pickett best quarterbacks during the practices.

Question 2: 11 of 14 respondents (78.6%) favor the Steelers drafting a quarterback from the Senior Bowl. Several folks stipulated either the player being available at the number 20 pick (no trade-up) or a lower round.

Question 3: Respondents picked the AFC to win by a seven to one margin. However, five didn’t really care and picked no one.

Question 4: Only four of ten (28.6%) respondents planned to watch the game. Sounded like a stinker of a game. As I mentioned, today’s regular season tackling is about what a Pro Bowl in the 1980’s looked like. The tackling you saw in this past weekend’s Pro Bowl is what NFL tackling will look like in the regular season 10-15 years from now. Book it.

Question 5: 12 of 14 (85.7%) of respondents stated that Tom Brady being in the same Hall of Fame class as Ben Roethlisberger does not bother them.

