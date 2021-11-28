2021 Week 12 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – 1st Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 12 rematch today at 1 PM/EST with the game broadcast on CBS. Pittsburgh comes into this game third place in the AFC North at 5-4-1 while Cincinnati enters second place in the division at 6-4.

In their first meeting back in Week 3, the Bengals emerged victorious, 24-10 over the Steelers. Unlike the first meeting, Pittsburgh will have TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Diontae Johnson, who did not play in that first game. The Bengals come into this game four-point favorites and are searching for their first three-game win streak against the Steelers since 1990.

It’s a big week in the AFC North that could help begin shaping the standings. Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are playing each other in an equally key divisional game.

Steelers and Bengals announce inactives

Less than half an hour here from kickoff and inactives are official for the Steelers and the Bengals ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 matchup at Paul Brown Stadium.

With Steelers’ cornerback Joe Haden out this week, he is joined on the inactive list by quarterback Dwayne Haskins, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs.

Buggs is the true surprise here for the Steelers on the inactive list, considering how depleted the defensive line is for the black and gold, coupled with the fact that they’ll face off against a strong rushing attack. We’ll see who the nose tackle in base is this afternoon.

For Cincinnati, the Bengals listed wide receiver Trenton Irwin, wide receiver Auden Tate, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, tight end Mitchell Wilcox and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin as inactives ahead of the AFC North battle.

Bengals inactives on Sunday against the Steelers: WR Trenton Irwin

WR Auden Tate

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

OL Fred Johnson

Steelers make change at left guard

Veteran BJ Finney will start at left guard in place of Joe Haeg, who took over in Week 11 for an injured JC Hassenauer, who was starting for the injured Kevin Dotson.

The Steelers are 0-7 in their last seven games that CB Joe Haden has missed and that includes the Wild Card game last season. Prior to that, the Steelers were 4-0 without Haden, per @pfref. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2021

Scouting the Bengals

Need a last-minute refreshed on the Bengals offensively and defensively? Steelers Depot has you covered. Here’s the offensive scouting report for Cincinnati under head coach Zac Taylor, and the defensive scouting report for the Bengals ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

Bengals will receive the the ball to start

Cincinnati will start the Week 12 battle on offense after the Steelers won the coin toss and deferred. Pittsburgh wants its defense to set the tone for the Week 12 matchup, especially with Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt healthy and ready to go in this one after missing the Week 3 loss at Heinz Field.

Bengals’ opening drive

After a swing pass to Joe Mixon on first down, Joe Mixon takes the second touch of the game 25 yards off left tackle, running right past Henry Mondeaux and Devin Bush, both of whom can’t get off blocks. Bengals inside Steelers territory.

Pass interference on Steelers’ cornerback Cameron Sutton is a spot foul, giving the Bengals a first down after Joe Burrow misfired to rookie running back Chris Evans.

Bengals convert on a third and short thanks to Mixon. Cincinnati has a first and 10 at the Steelers’ 26 yard line.

Cincinnati dominating the line of scrimmage so far, running right down the Steelers’ throats. Cincinnati facing a second and seven from the Steelers’ 8 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN, Bengals. Joe Burrow breaks containment and shakes Minkah Fitzpatrick in the open field, diving into the end zone from 8 yards out. 7-0 Cincinnati.

Alex Highsmith rushed inside. Beat the LT but Burrow found the escape lane, juked Minkah Fitzpatrick for the TD. An abysmal opening drive for Pittsburgh's defense. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

Joe Mixon's opening drive: 7 carries, 49 yards (7.0 YPC). Five of his seven runs were successful (71.4%). Steelers don't stand a chance today if they can't clean up run D in a big way. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

Here is the Joe Burrow touchdown. Pretty ugly all around from the Steelers’ defense on the opening drive.

Steelers’ opening drive

Steelers go with play-action and get Ben Roethlisberger on the move on the first play from scrimmage. Roethlisberger hits Diontae Johnson for a gain of 10, moving the chains.

Roethlisberger airs one out looking for Chase Claypool on a back shoulder throw, but the two aren’t on the same page. Cincinnati’s Eli Apple picks off the pass and returns it to the Steelers’ 5 yard line. Disastrous start.

Looked like miscommunucation between Ben and Claypool on the INT. Ben threw back shoulder, Claypool ran vertical. Claypool was open if Ben throws it on-target. Horrible start. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

Bengals’ second possession

Huge defensive stand for the Steelers, who shut down Mixon on two straight runs and then Chris Wormley sacks Joe Burrow, forcing a short field goal attempt by Evan McPherson.

Credit where it's due. Big defensive stand. Back on the field after a ten-play TD drive in goal-to-go. Got the stop, forcing the FG. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

McPherson drills his 31-yard field goal. Bengals take a 10-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter.

Steelers’ second possession

Steelers are on the move here, thanks to a huge pass completion from Roethlisberger to Claypool.

Roethlisberger completes it underneath to Diontae Johnson, who picks up the first down. Steelers looking at a first and 10 from the Cincinnati 22.

Roethlisberger also reached a new milestone on the drive, passing Philip Rivers for fifth all-time in completions in NFL history.

Big third down upcoming for the Steelers after Roethlisberger misfires to Zach Gentry just past the line of scrimmage.

Roethlisberger is incomplete to Claypool down the right sideline, forcing the Steelers to settle for a field goal.

Chris Boswell is good from 40 yards. Steelers pull within 10-3 with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

Bengals’ third offensive possession

Bengals convert on second and short on a throw from Burrow to rookie running back Chris Evans. Bengals getting the football into the hands of Mixon and Evans early.

Burrow slings one to Tee Higgins for a gain of 16 over the middle of the field. Bengals moving the football with ease.

END OF FIRST QUARTER, BENGALS 10, STEELERS 3

Big completion from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase on a swing route out of the backfield picks up 12 yards and moves the chains. Bengals simply dominating offensively so far.

Joe Burrow throws one up to Tee Higgins, who skies over Steelers’ cornerback James Pierre for the 32-yard touchdown.

This was James Pierre's redemption game. Tee Higgins boxes him out for a long TD. Pierre not finding the ball well at the end, didn't contest well at catch point. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

17-3, Bengals. 14:15 left in the second quarter.

Steelers’ third offensive possession

Steelers’ tight end Pat Freiermuth comes up clutch on third and long, taking a check down from Roethlisberger, makes a man miss and moves the chains.

Pat Freiermuth definition of a safety valve that play. Bengals overload with the blitz, get a free rusher, Roethlisberger hits Freiermuth. Makes a man miss, picks up the first down on 3rd down. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

Roethlisberger hits Claypool over the middle on a rollout to his right, picking up 11 yards and moving the chains. Steelers trying to establish the run game here, as Benny Snell gets another carry, this time picking up 4 yards. Roethlisberger connects with new receiver Anthony Miller on a short crossing route. Miller makes a great catch, but he’s well short on third down. Steelers punt.

Bengals will take over first and 10 with 10:18 left in the second quarter.

Bengals’ fourth offensive possession

Following an 11-yard catch and run by Ja’Marr Chase and a 4-yard run by Joe Mixon, Cam Heyward sacks Joe Burrow for a loss of six. Heyward cleanly beat left guard Quinton Spain to get to Burrow.

Sack doesn’t matter as Burrow hits Higgins for a gain of 14 over top of Tre Norwood and underneath James Pierre. Bengals driving once again.

Steelers finally force an incompletion by Burrow, but on the next play the Bengals convert again as Burrow hits tight end CJ Uzomah in front of Cameron Sutton to move the chains.

Bengals just rolling downhill against the Steelers’ front seven. Bengals bullying the interior and getting to the second level to handle Joe Schobert and Devin Bush. This is ugly.

Joe Mixon ran for 90 yards in his Week 3 game against the Steelers. He's up to 94 yards today. And we're not even at halftime. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

The Bengals convert again as Mixon goes off tackle and moves the chains. Pierre called for an illegal low block as well. Bengals looking at a first and goal from the Steelers’ 7.

Mixon on the ground again, runs through a tackle attempt by Cameron Sutton and dives into the front left pylon of the end zone. Ruled a touchdown on the field, but this will be reviewed. Looked like his elbow was down at the 1 yard line.

Mixon caps it off from 1 yard out. 24-3 Bengals, 2:43 left in the first half.

Bengals have 24 first half points against the Steelers. Most they've had against Pittsburgh since 1999. Defense has allowed points each possession (3 TDs, 1 FG). #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

Since Tuesday, Mike Tomlin candidly discussed how big of a week that was. Players said that, no one hid from that fact, and they were all right. And Pittsburgh comes out as flat as they ever have. Embarrassing. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

Steelers’ fourth offensive possession

Nice start to the Steelers’ second drive as Najee Harris spins out of a tackle attempt by Mike Hilton and picks up 5 yards. Harris again. Gain of 4 yards. Steelers facing a 3rd and 1 from the 34 yard line. Two-minute warning.

Yikes. Chase Claypool with a massive drop on third and 1. Steelers will punt from their own 34. Wave the white flag.

Bengals’ fifth offensive possession

Burrow fires a strike to Tee Higgins over the middle once gain. Moves the football to near midfield. Higgins again, in front of Pierre. Another first down. Too easy.

Mixon moves the chains on second down with a sizable run through the heart of the Steelers’ defense. Pittsburgh has been punched in the mouth repeatedly and is just taking it. This is something else.