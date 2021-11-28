2021 Week 12 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – 2nd Half

Second half discussion in the Week 12 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. To recap the first half the Steelers came out as flat as possible, falling behind 31-3 at the break.

Ben Roethlisberger was picked off twice, including a pick-6 late in the first half by former Steeler Mike Hilton, and the Steelers’ defense couldn’t stop a runny nose at this point. The Bengals have done pretty much anything they’ve wanted offensively through the first 30 minutes of this game, including on the ground where Joe Mixon has 117 yards and a touchdown on 20 first-half carries.

Tee Higgins is also putting together a great day for the Bengals, as he has five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

The second half starts soon. Will the Steelers come out and make some adjustments? Will they even make this a game?

Second half is underway!

Steelers’ possession to open second half

On third and seven, Diontae Johnson bails out the Steelers with an incredible catch for 15 yards, moving the chains. Wow!

Ben Roethlisberger is sacked by Cincinnati’s Sam Hubbard on third and seven, forcing a Steelers’ punt near midfield. This one feels all but over.

Bengals’ first second half possession

Steelers will be without linebacker Robert Spillane for the rest of the game. He is out with a knee injury, according to the team.

#Steelers ILB Robert Spillane sustained a knee injury and will not return to today's game vs. Bengals, per team — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2021

We will see how much that will affect the Steelers’ run defense down the stretch in this one.

This is the 105th meeting between the Steelers and Bengals, but the first in which the Bengals have scored 30 points by halftime (previous high was 27). Cincinnati's 28-point halftime lead is also their largest ever against Pittsburgh (previous high was 24). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2021

Mixon picks up 9 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Just dominating up front.

Back-to-back tackles for loss by Alex Highsmith and Terrell Edmunds has the Bengals facing a third and 15.

BREAKING: The Steelers’ defense has forced a punt.

Cameron Sutton was back deep to return the punt. Ball never reached him as it bounced short and was downed by the Bengals. Steelers’ football for the second time in the second half.

Steelers’ second possession of second half

Steelers showing signs of life here. Roethlisberger finds Diontae Johnson over the middle for an 11-yard catch-and-run to move the chains.

Najee Harris breaks a couple of tackles and moves the chains after a catch-and-run of 12 yards. Steelers near midfield.

Roethlisberger is sacked and fumbles the football away. Sam Hubbard recovers it. Bengals football.

Ben sacked and fumbles and he is dinged up #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2021

Looks like Ben might be okay on sideline. Looking at the tablet now #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2021

Bengals’ second possession of second half

Steelers’ day summarized in one play: Burrow throws one right to Alex Highsmith, who bobbles it and Joe Mixon comes in to make the catch. Next play, Burrow competes one to Chase for 17 yards, giving the Bengals a fourth and short.

Mixon converts on fourth and short.

Cincinnati’s drive stalls out, Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson drills one from 51 yards out. Bengals now lead 34-3.

Steelers’ third offensive possession of second half

Steelers take over at their own 25 yard line, trailing by 31 points.

Wow, Steelers essentially wave the white flag, going three and out. Pressley Harvin on to punt. Great tackle by Derek Watt on the punt return. Big stick by the special teams captain.

Bengals’ third offensive possession of second half

Joe Mixon, again. What a run by the Bengals’ running back. 32-yard gain after shaking James Pierre in the backfield.

Just not James Pierre's day. Feel for the guy. CB is the 2nd toughest position to play (only behind QB) and he's having one terrible day. Gotta have a short-term memory and bounce back, though hopefully Joe Haden will return next weekend. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

END Q3: Bengals 34, Steelers 3

Burrow hits backup running back Samaje Perine over the middle for a big pickup, moving the chains. Burrow then finds Tee Higgins over James Pierre once again. Signaled touchdown on the field, but Higgins appears to be down at the 1 yard line. Cincinnati is challenging the ruling on the field that Higgins is down at the 1.

TOUCHDOWN, Bengals. Mixon plunges in from 1-yard out after challenge fails. Mixon’s second touchdown of the game. Bengals now lead 41-3 with 13:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Steelers’ fourth offensive possession of second half

Just ugly all around. Roethlisberger fires behind Claypool on first down, then Diontae Johnson has the ball knocked away on a slant route.

Roethlisberger hits Claypool for 31 yards downfield in coverage. Steelers in Bengals’ territory. Roethlisberger to Johnson for seven yards moves the chains.

Chase Claypool just can’t stay out of his own way. Gets up talking smack after his long catch down 38 points, and then on the next play rips Darius Phillips’ helmet off. That about sums up some of the issues with the Steelers.

Claypool drops an easy one and Steelers will punt.

Bengals’ fourth offensive possession of second half

The Bengals have pulled Burrow and have inserted Brandon Allen into the game with the Bengals holding a 41-3 lead.

Joe Burrow's day is done. Brandon Allen in at QB to mop up and stack the chairs. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2021

T.J. Watt with a critical missed tackle on Bengals’ rookie running back Chris Evans on third and nine, allowing the Bengals to move the chains on a draw play. Unbelievable showing today by the Steelers.

Steelers football

Needing something positive, the Steelers go right down the field as Roethlisberger finds rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth between two defenders for a 15-yard touchdown, Steelers still trail 41-10, 2:59 left in this one.

Pat Freiermuth ties Heath Miller's rookie mark of 6 TD catches. Needs just one more to tie the Steelers' all-time record, set by Eric Green in 1990. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

Mercilessly, time runs out on this one. The Steelers fall to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-10 in an absolute beatdown from start to finish.

Steelers fall to 5-5-1 and 1-2 in the AFC North with the Ravens up next. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2021