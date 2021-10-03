Article

2021 Week 4 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter week four coming off back-to-back losses and a lot of media doubt surrounding the team. This will be the first week in a while where a majority of the starting lineup is healthy, as both the Raiders and Bengals games introduced several new injuries to the team. TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson, and Alex Highsmith will be returning, while Chase Claypool will be exiting for the week after being questionable on the injury report.

Also missing today’s game is Chuks Okorafor, who entered the concussion protocol last week. With Zach Banner not getting activated to the roster from IR quite yet, that means Joe Haeg will get the start at right tackle. It will probably be a good idea for everyone to keep an eye on what Nick Korte has to say about the compensatory pick ramifications, as I believe the team is at risk of losing one if Haeg plays too much this year.

Be sure to refresh the page throughout the game as I will curate interesting tweets and live updates for you. Also, head on down to the comment section where hundreds of fans gather each week to discuss the game.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis
T Chukwuma Okorafor
G Rashaad Coward
WR Chase Claypool
QB Dwayne Haskins
ILB Buddy Johnson
CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Packers Inactive Players

CB Kevin King
G Elgton Jenkins
LB Krys Barnes
LB Ladarius Hamilton

Unfortunately, this Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets game is going to overtime and will likely cut into the Steelers game – at least for me as I am local in Nashville.

