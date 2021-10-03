2021 Week 4 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter week four coming off back-to-back losses and a lot of media doubt surrounding the team. This will be the first week in a while where a majority of the starting lineup is healthy, as both the Raiders and Bengals games introduced several new injuries to the team. TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson, and Alex Highsmith will be returning, while Chase Claypool will be exiting for the week after being questionable on the injury report.

Also missing today’s game is Chuks Okorafor, who entered the concussion protocol last week. With Zach Banner not getting activated to the roster from IR quite yet, that means Joe Haeg will get the start at right tackle. It will probably be a good idea for everyone to keep an eye on what Nick Korte has to say about the compensatory pick ramifications, as I believe the team is at risk of losing one if Haeg plays too much this year.

The Steelers will have WRs Diontae Johnson (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) on Sunday vs Packers but will be without WR Chase Claypool (hamstring). Big opportunity for James Washington. #Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 3, 2021

Wet tundra today at Lambeau Field today #Steelers pic.twitter.com/m7poMM6qvH — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 3, 2021

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis

T Chukwuma Okorafor

G Rashaad Coward

WR Chase Claypool

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Packers Inactive Players

CB Kevin King

G Elgton Jenkins

LB Krys Barnes

LB Ladarius Hamilton

Packers' offense. All starts with Aaron Rodgers (duh). Dud of a first game, offense has 30 and 35 points the last two. Rodgers 75%, 6 TDs 0 INTs over that span. Steelers' defense may keep score down but offense has to produce. 16 points won't win it today. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 3, 2021

Might see more Norwood/Maulet today to play in the slot to keep Cam Sutton on the outside against Adams. To avoid matchup vs young CB like Pierre. Pierre and Norwood against a HOF'er like Rodgers. Big test for them. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 3, 2021

Per @Alex_Kozora, the Steelers haven't scored an offensive point in the first quarter of their past 11 games. #Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 30, 2021

