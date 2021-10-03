2021 Week 4 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

A brutal ending to the first half for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a questionable offsides call on Joe Haden negated a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Minkah Fitzpatrick. It would have been 17-14 at the half, but instead they will enter the second half at 17-10 Packers.

The Green Bay Packers will get the ball at the start of the half, and it will be crucial that the Steelers defense holds strong to keep this game competitive throughout the second half.

Man, they moved right when the ball moved. That's tough. Looked like they may have timed it just right. Oh well. #Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 3, 2021

1st half notes:

Ben hit much needed TD to DJ early

Ben not great since TD – missed JuJu twice, 1 for TD

Some early run success for Najee

Turner blame for sack/fumble

Packers gashing with run

Watt doesn't look right

Ingram pressures

Boswell $ kick

Blocked FG flag huge#Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 3, 2021

The Steelers were dropping their linebackers the whole first half. Appear to be sending the pressure in the second half here. Randall Cobb over the deep middle of the field found the soft spot between Minkah and Terrell Edmunds.

Packers into Steelers territory at the 40 yard line. Aaron Jones was stopped in the backfield, but somehow was able to bounce it further outside for a gain. On 3rd and short, AJ Dillon up the middle to get that necessary yard. Cameron Heyward now down hurt on the field.

Hopefully just a stinger or wind knocked out of Heyward. I couldn’t spot anything that looked bad otherwise.

The defensive line is now Isaiahh Loudermilk, Chris Wormley, and Isaiah Buggs. Not ideal.

Cameron Heyward back in after a snap. Steelers appear to have dodged a bullet.

Aaron Jones wide open on the check down pass, and nothing but room to run. A miscommunication between Joe Haden and Terrell Edmunds and a roughing the passer penalty called on TJ Watt.

Aaron Rodgers tripped himself up and Chris Wormley downed him for the free sack. 3rd and goal now from the 11 yard line. Incomplete on 3rd down, so the field goal unit should be coming out on the field. James Pierre did a nice job sealing off the tight end so he didn’t have a clean release inside.

The field goal is good. 20-10 Packers.

Najee Harris turned what should have been a 2 yard reception into a 6 yard gain and a 1st down with fantastic leg drive. Harris got the ball again the next play.

Juju Smith-Schuster once again being completely missed by Ben Roethlisberger. Juju had a good chance to turn that one into a touchdown. A failed check down to Benny Snell Jr. brings out the punt unit. Pressley Harvin III with a 20 yard punt. Just awful.

Ben Roethlisberger was mad on that check down as a receiver quit his route further down field. Hard for Ben to be mad when he missed Juju wide open for the 4th time today.

Randall Cobb with another touchdown. Rodgers faked as if he was going to run it in himself and then hit Cobb on the sideline. 27-10 Packers.

Steelers Drive Chart to this point #Steelers pic.twitter.com/wGHHsCfb7g — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 3, 2021

Najee Harris picking up some more successful runs along the way this drive. Ben went deep to Diontae Johnson and he nearly hauled it in with one hand. 4th and 4, and the Steelers took a timeout to weigh their options for a few more moments. The play ends up being a pass to Najee Harris on the swing well behind the sticks instantly swallowed up behind the line of scrimmage.

The defense is not helping any matters either. This looks much more similar to the 2017 awful defense than the 2020 dominant one.

A fumble forced on Aaron Jones by Chris Wormley, recovered by TJ Watt. Ben tried to check down to Najee on 1st down and it was off target behind him.

Pat Freiermuth on 2nd down complete for the first, and another the next play for James Washington. Marching down the field a bit before the end of the 3rd quarter.

END OF QUARTER 27-10 PACKERS

The Steelers will be in Green Bay territory with a 2nd and 9 to open the quarter.

Diontae Johnson had the first down and then ran his way back to try and pick up more yards. The forward progress likely won’t be a first after that terrible decision by Johnson.

A false start on Diontae, so 4th and 9 and a punt.

The Packers were held to a punt as well deep in their own territory, but their punter boomed it for 57 yards, giving the Steelers very average field position.