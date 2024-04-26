2024 NFL Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

And welcome to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Day 1 was an exciting one but there’s still six more rounds to go. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of picks to make. Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu was their first, a strong value selection at No. 20 and someone who has a good chance to be a Week 1 starter, though it’s a little unclear if that’ll occur on the left or right side.

We’re with you the rest of the weekend to cover everything throughout the rest of the draft, the team’s undrafted free agents, and any immediate post-draft moves the Steelers make. We have you covered.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – On a scale of 1-10, how happy are you with the Troy Fautanu selection (one being angry, 10 being ecstatic)?

2 – If you were Steelers GM, would you have selected OT Troy Fautanu or C Graham Barton at No. 20?

3 – Name the Steelers’ two starting tackles come Week 1 and which side they’ll play on (i.e. Dan Moore Jr. at LT, Broderick Jones at RT).

4 – Will the Steelers make a trade for a veteran wide receiver before draft weekend ends (by the end of Sunday night)?

5 – Will Pittsburgh draft a quarterback on Day 3?

Recap of 2024 One Week Before Draft Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: According to Steelers Depot respondents, the Steelers will draft Amarius Mims in the first round. At least according to eight of 29 respondents. Graham Barton got the next most votes with five. Taliese Fuaga received three votes. And the answer is … offensive tackle Troy Fautanu.

Question 2: Seventeen of 29 respondents say the Steelers will NOT make a trade in the first round. The Steelers stuck with their No. 20 slot in the first round.

Question 3: Had the Steelers drafted a center in the first round, Graham Barton was the hands down favorite receiving 19 of 29 votes. Zach Frazier got six votes. And Jackson Powers-Johnson received four. Barton was available, but the Steelers chose a tackle. Tampa Bay selected Barton six picks later.

Question 4: All but one respondent said Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Malik Nabers, the only other non-quarterback, received one mention. The Arizona Cardinals selected Harrison with the fourth pick.

Question 5: The median response predicted that five quarterbacks would be selected in the first round. We pegged that one. Quarterbacks went one, two and three. Atlanta then selected Michael Penix with the eighth pick. Minnesota got J.J. McCarthy with the 10th selection. And Denver picked Bo Nix 12th overall.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions First Pick First -Round Trade? Center Selected First non-QB Selected QBs picked in First Round SD Consensus Amarius Mims No Graham Barton Marvin Harrison Jr. 5 Correct Answers Troy Fautanu No Tackle Selected Harrison 6

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.