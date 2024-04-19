One Week Until Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s (less) than one week until the 2024 NFL Draft. I hope you’re ready. Our final Friday Five until Round 1 kicks off Thursday night. Friday will feature Rounds 2 and 3 while Saturday will finish off the draft, including the undrafted free agent frenzy.

Of course, we’re here to cover everything for you that happens on Night 1 and throughout the rest of the draft. We’ll see if the Steelers make any immediate post-draft signings, too, something they’ve done the last two years in S Damontae Kazee and S Keanu Neal.

Before then, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan should hold their pre-draft press conference. Their information usually isn’t ground-breaking but often contains an important nugget or two for us to consider.

Anything else that happens along the way, we’ll be sure to cover.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – We’ll make this one draft/Round 1 focused by asking the biggest question: Who will the Steelers draft in the first round?

2 – Will the Steelers make a trade – moving up or down – in Round 1?

3 – If the Steelers draft a first-round center, who would you want them to take: Duke’s Graham Barton, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, or West Virginia’s Zach Frazier?

4 – Who will be the first non-QB selected in this year’s draft?

5 – How many QBs will be selected in the first round?

Recap of 2024 Two Weeks Before Draft Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents prefer the Steelers to trade up in the second round rather than trade down in the first round by a 10-8 margin.

Question 2: Respondents were evenly split on whether the Steelers will select a center or offensive tackle in the first round. Now, won’t we be surprised if the Steelers do not select an offensive lineman with their first pick?

Question 3: In another split vote, respondents were 50/50 on whether tight end MyCole Pruitt will be on the Steelers’ Week 1 roster. Currently, the Steelers’ 90-man roster lists five tight ends: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Rodney Williams, Pruitt, and hybrid tight end/fullback Connor Heyward.

Question 4: Depot respondents say kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson will score a touchdown on a kickoff in 2024. It was a 10-8 vote. But maybe another Steelers returner will score too!

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents want the Steelers to draft a wide receiver to play opposite George Pickens. Respondents prefer a route runner over a “power forward”-type of receiver by an eight to three vote. But seven expressed no preference and want the best available player at the position to be drafted.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Trade Up or Down? First Round Center or Tackle? MyCole Pruitt on Week 1 Roster Patterson KR Touchdown? Prefer route runner or power? SD Consensus UP Either 50/50 Yes Route Runner Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.