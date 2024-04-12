Two Weeks Until The Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s less than two weeks away, meaning the league is finishing up their draft meetings and putting together their final big boards. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their pre-draft visit list, and we’re inching closer to knowing every single one of the team’s allotted 30 visits, excluding local prospects.

We’re full speed ahead in draft mode getting our final draft content for you guys ahead of the draft. We’ll start out “What They Look For” studies beginning next week and run them right up until the draft. And a bunch more content along the way for you all.

As always, we’re here to cover anything that happens over the weekend and until next week’s Friday Five.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner, and thanks to everyone who participated.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – If you had to pick one choice, are the Steelers more likely to trade down in the first round OR trade up in the second round?

2 – Are the Steelers more likely to take a center or offensive tackle in the first round?

3 – Will TE MyCole Pruitt make the Week One roster?

4 – Will new KR Cordarrelle Patterson have a KR touchdown in 2024?

5 – Would you prefer the Steelers draft a route runner of power forward type of WR to start opposite George Pickens?

Recap of 2024 First Weekend of April Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents have confidence in the Steelers’ ability to spot talented wide receivers in the draft. The median response sees the Steelers picking a wide receiver in the third round.

Question 2: Respondents recognize the need for a talented center. The consensus believes the Steelers will risk passing on a center in the first round and wait to select a center during Day 2. However, some folks believe the Kahn will trade down in the first round to gain additional draft capital and draft a center later on Day 1.

Question 3: The answers varied widely with votes as low as one and as high as eight. The median response is a six on the worry index. Most believe the Steelers will make moves to significantly strengthen the wide receiver room prior to training camp.

Question 4: Depot respondents voted 19 to 1 that the Steelers will not sign another inside linebacker prior to the draft. Acquiring Patrick Queen satisfies most. With the opportunity to sign another after the draft.

Question 5: 19 of 20 respondents predict Alex Highsmith collecting more sacks than Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi combined. Let’s hope they all have a sack party along with T.J. Watt.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Round WR Drafted Draft Center Day 2 WR Worry Scale 1-10 Sign Another ILB preDraft More Sacks SD Consensus 3 Yes 6 No Highsmith Correct Answers TBD TBD Your Call TBD TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.