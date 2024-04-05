First Weekend In April: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

And a happy draft month to all those who celebrate. The calendar turned over to April and we’re now just 20 days away from the 2024 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished their Pro Day visits and have been rounding out their list of pre-draft visitors. Hopefully, we’ll know all or at least close of the 30 non-local prospects they’re allowed to bring into the facility. Pittsburgh also added their most recent free agent in TE MyCole Pruitt, reuniting with OC Arthur Smith.

We’ve been working on plenty of scouting reports with the goal of passing last year’s mark of 272. We’re on pace to easily clear that figure. This was “small school” week on Steelers Depot, highlighting prospects from the FCS level and below. We have reports on prospects from Slippery Rock, Grambling State, New Haven, Virginia State, and many others. You can search our previous 2024 NFL Draft scouting reports at the link here.

As always, we’re here to cover what’s happened and what will happen during the first weekend of April.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun.



1 – In what round are the Steelers most likely to draft a wide receiver: Round 1, Round 2, or Round 3?

2 – Should the Steelers risk passing on a center in the first round and hope someone falls to them during Day 2?

3 – On a scale of 1-10, how concerned are you about the Steelers’ WR room? Ten being the most concerned.

4 – Will the Steelers sign a free agent ILB before the draft?

5 – Who has more sacks in 2024: Alex Highsmith or Cam Heyward + Larry Ogunjobi?

Recap of 2024 Easter Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents show more confidence in general manager Omar Khan than owner Art Rooney II. Steelers Depot respondents placed Rooney at seven on a 10-point scale. Of course, folks compare him to his father, Dan, and grandfather, Art. Two legends of the game. Tough acts to follow.

Question 2: Quez Watkins received more than two-to-one votes as the odd man out among the trio that includes Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson. Although he has more experience, several folks noted Austin’s punt receiving skills as the differentiator.

Question 3: By a 13-2 margin, Depot respondents like the new kickoff rule. People are just tired of seeing balls kicked into the end zone or fair caught in front of the goal line and want to see more kick returns. We’ll see how kickoffs play out as the season progresses.

Question 4: Respondents see the Steelers’ bigger need at offensive tackle over slot corner by 11 to six votes. Three folks stubbornly pointed out that center is the most glaring hole. Folks felt that tackle is a much more important position, and that Dan Moore Jr. serves better as a swing tackle.

Question 5: Just five of 20 respondents said they would watch the UFL’s inaugural games last weekend. A few said they would catch games later in the season. But even more deemed the level of play to be substandard and not worth watching. We’ll see if Pittsburgh signs any UFL players by season’s end.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Rooney Scale WR Odd Man Out New Kickoff Rule – Like It Need OT or Slot CB More Watching UFL SD Consensus 7 Quez Watkins Like it Tackle No Correct Answers Your Call TBD Your Call TBD Your Call

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.