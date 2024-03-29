Easter Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a busier week than they did the one prior. Not only did we hear from Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, and Art Rooney II during the 2024 owners meetings in Orlando, the team kept us busy with a flurry of signings. QB Kyle Allen, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Quez Watkins, and DL Dean Lowry are all among the newest Steelers. Patterson’s signing is a clear response to the NFL’s new kickoff rule that should encourage more returns.

The 2024 Pro Day circuit is winding down and finishing up over the next handful of days. Our tracker has been busy, and this has been among our most successful years of Steelers scout spotting. A handful of pre-draft visitors were also reported, including big Georgia OT Amarius Mims. And the main event, the 2024 NFL Draft, is now less than one month away.

As always, we’re here to cover whatever happens throughout the next week. Enjoy your weekend and a Happy Easter to those who celebrate.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Art Rooney II responded to the negative marks of the NFLPA survey. On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the most confident, how confident are you in the leadership of the Steelers?

2 – Assume only two of these three wide receivers make the team: Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Quez Watkins. Who is the odd man out?

3 – Do you like or dislike the new kickoff rule?

4 – What is the bigger current team need: offensive tackle or slot corner?

5 – Do you plan on watching the UFL’s inaugural games this weekend? For those who don’t know, this is the United Football League, the byproduct of the XFL/USFL merger.

Recap of 2023 Pro Day Circuit Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Justin Fields will not become the starting quarterback by the end of the 2024 season barring injury to Russell Wilson. Twelve of 21 Steelers Depot respondents (57.1 percent) see this as a developmental year for Fields. He started 38 of 40 games played in his first three seasons in Chicago. Here we go.

Question 2: Depot respondents predicted anywhere from a one-year “prove it” deal up to a five-year contract extension for coach Mike Tomlin. But the median response is a two-year deal.

Question 3: Overall, Depot respondents are very happy with Omar Khan’s performance thus far in the free agency period. There was a low of three, but most scores hovered in the eight-to-10 range. The median response was a solid eight. Several folks indicated that Khan should have gotten more value out of the Diontae Johnson trade. But very high scores for the Khan Artist.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents focused on two areas of need: center and wide receiver. Four folks see the hole created by the Johnson trade making wide receiver the Steelers’ biggest need. But the majority of 17 say center remains the biggest need. Especially since Khan did not land a free agent center yet. The draft must be the answer.

Question 5: Most folks see Van Jefferson as no more than a No. 3 receiver. Respondents predicted Jefferson catching anywhere from zero to 50 receptions. Last year, Allen Robinson II caught 34 passes as the wide receiver with the third most targets. The median response of the Depot respondents sees Jefferson catching 28 passes.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Justin Fields Starts 2024 Tomlin Extension Length Khan FA Satisfaction Scale Steelers’ Biggest Need Van Jefferson Receptions in 2024 SD Consensus No 2 8 Center 28 Correct Answers TBD TBD Your Call Your Call TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.