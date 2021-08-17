Steelers Lose $48,889 Of Salary Cap Space For First Of Three Recent Injury Settlements

The Pittsburgh Steelers have recently waived three players from their Reserve/Injured list with injury settlements and as of Tuesday morning, we now know the amount of one of them.

According to the NFLPA daily salary cap report on Tuesday, the Steelers have now been debited $48,889. That amount checks out as a two-week injury settlement and likely for former tight end Dax Raymond, the first of three players recently waived from the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Raymond was initially waived as injured and then reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list on a split salary of $440,000 after clearing waivers. He was waived from the list a few days later with an injury settlement.

The injury settlement amount that Raymond received was for two weeks. The math for that is $440,000 divided by 18 weeks and then times two. That $48,889 goes against the salary cap.

The Steelers have recently waived two other players with injury settlements, and they were offensive lineman Anthony Coyle and defensive lineman Calvin Taylor. We should know their injury settlement amounts in the next several days and possibly even by Sunday.