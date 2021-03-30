Steelers’ QBs Coach Mike Sullivan Attending Alabama’s 2nd Pro Day

While Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are at Ohio State, new Pittsburgh Steelers’ QBs coach Mike Sullivan is in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s second Pro Day. He’s there, of course, to watch QB Mac Jones.

The AP’s Andrew Groover snapped this photo of Bill Belichick. But you can see Sullivan on the left side of the frame.

Belichick has arrived at his BFF Nick Saban’s pro day ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ pic.twitter.com/QJy8lUtHDc — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 30, 2021

Sullivan was hired to be the team’s new QB coach after Matt Canada was promoted from that role to offensive coordinator.

Jones is throwing again for scouts after doing so last week. Reportedly, today’s workout is designed to show Jones make more throws on the run, highlighting his athleticism and off-platform agility after mainly being a pocket passer with the Crimson Tide. While testing at his first Pro Day, Jones put up decent athletic scores.

Mac Jones is a QB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 7.21 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 227 out of 810 QB from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/pofWuytkR2 #RAS pic.twitter.com/GutdZnIYqk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2021

A one-year starter at Alabama, Jones had a tremendous 2020 season. He threw for exactly 4500 yards with 41 TDs to just four interceptions.

Our scouting report came away very high on Jones’ game, praising him for his accuracy, RAC throws, and mobility inside the pocket.

Though Jones and the top of this quarterback class are expected to be off the board very early, the Steelers are doing their homework on the position. Justin Fields is throwing at Ohio State today. It appears Matt Canada is in Texas to watch A&M’s Kellen Mond. And now Sullivan is in Alabama for Jones.

