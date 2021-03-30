Report: Steelers Have Offensive Coach At Texas A&M Pro Day To Watch QB Kellen Mond

Several key college pro days will take place on Tuesday and included in that group are the annual events at Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M. The Pittsburgh Steelers figure to have representation at all three of those colleges on Tuesday and as of just a little while ago we know they have someone at the Texas A&M pro day.

According to Jim Nagy, executive director of the senior Bowl, the Steelers are one of six NFL teams to have either their offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach in attendance at the Texas A&M pro day to observe quarterback Kellen Mond go through his workout. That means that either Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada or quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan is present at Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Teams with OC or QB coaches in attendance Texas A&M pro-day to watch Kellen Mond: * Steelers

* Panthers

* Bears

* Bengals

* Cowboys

* Vikings pic.twitter.com/iHoVuGWRYY — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 30, 2021

Mond was one of the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl this year. While in Mobile, AL for the Senior Bowl, Mond measured in at 6024, 205-pounds with 33-inch arms and 9 1/4-inch hands. Mond completed 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards in the Senior Bowl, leading an American squad comeback from a 13-0 deficit to a 16-13 lead with two third-quarter TD passes. He was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl MVP after his final performance of his collegiate career.

Mond, a four-year starter, finished his college career as Texas A&M’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (68), passing yards (8,847), completions (730), attempts (1,243) and total offense (10,273).

“He’s got starter-level tools,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said during a pre-Senior Bowl interview with WNSP FM 105.5 in Mobile. “… He’s been consistent. He can run. The ball jumps off his hand. Some of the deep ball stuff he throws effortlessly. He has all the physical stuff you’re looking for. He’s playing at a high level.”

Alex Kozora will have a look later Tuesday to find out exactly who the Steelers had at the Tuesday pro days and you can follow along with his evening findings here.