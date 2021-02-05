Super Bowl LV Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and happy Super Bowl weekend to yinz.

Sunday, we have Super Bowl LV between the Kanas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking place to close out the 2020-2021 season. It figures to be a great game with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady squaring off against each other. I really look forward to the game. We’ll of course have a game thread up on Sunday and even our annual prop contest as well.

Not much going on with me on this Friday other than getting some server upgrades down and some content written. I plan on watching tape on three or four draft prospects tonight as well.

Our staff continues to roll out the draft profiles on players and we are well on our way to hitting 250 or more this year. We really have some talented contributors and a few new ones helping out in that group as well. I am extremely proud of their work so far. We are now over 50 for 2021.

Our Friday night five question playoff edition contest culminates this weekend and below are the Super weekend’s offerings we would like you to take a shot at answering. All are centered around the Super Bowl LV game. Remember, you are competing for cash prizes. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Senior Bowl weekend five questions and tiebreaker, along with standings updates from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

It’s going to be a busy and exciting weekend next several weeks for the Steelers with the start of the 2021 league year now less than six weeks away. Thank you to all who continue to support the site regularly.

Have a blessed and safe rest of your weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Which team, the Kanas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will win Super Bowl LV?

2 – Over/under 56.5 total points scored in Super Bowl LV?

3 – True or false: The first OFFENSIVE touchdown scored in Super Bowl LV will be longer than 8 yards.

4 – Yes or no: Will there be a score in the last 2:00 of the first half of Super Bowl LV?

5 – Yes or no: Will either team score three unanswered times in Super Bowl LV?

Tiebreaker: How many combined total yards of offense will be registered in Super Bowl LV?

Recap of 2020 Senior Bowl Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The National team defeated the American team 27-24. Should have been a 50/50 tossup but just 30.4% picked the National side to win. Guess we were buying American.

Question 2: A tough question since seven of the 17 listed receivers did not play in the game. A large 27.3% minority picked two receivers who did not play and got goose eggs. ValyrianSteelerJedi01 and Don2727 picked Amari Rodgers and Dex Fitzpatrick for a winning combination. Rodgers gained 23 receiving yards, but Fitzpatrick dominated with 90 receiving yards for a combined total of 113 yards. Stone Age Tone picked Fitzpatrick as one of his receivers due to him sharing a surname with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Tone picked Cade Johnson (because of Diontae Johnson) who only gained 10 receiving yards. The perfect couple was Fitzpatrick and Sti Smith who combined for 147 yards, but no respondent picked that combination. Respondents named Rodgers and Austin Watkins the most frequently and they combined for just 23 yards since Watkins did not play. Oof.

Question 3: Five of the six quarterbacks on Senior Bowl rosters played last Saturday. Unfortunately for 56.5% of respondents, Mac Jones was the quarterback who did not play. Only one person picked Kellen Mond to pass for the most yards in the Senior Bowl. First time Steelers Depot respondent Darren Lowry called it.

Question 4: Neither defense scored a touchdown. Steelers Depot respondents evenly split on this question.

Question 5: The American team scored with 49 seconds in the game. The 27-24 score put the combined puts just over 50.5 points. A strong 87% took the over for a point.

Tiebreaker: The tiebreaker not needed this week. But five quarterbacks combined for 470 passing yards. The median response was 622 passing yards. Earl came closest to the pin by predicting 513 total passing yards.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Winner Best Receiver Combo QB Most Pass Yards Defensive TD? Over/Under 50.5 SD Consensus AMERICAN RODGERS/WATKINS JONES (DNP) SPLIT OVER Correct Answers NATIONAL FITZPATRICK/SMITH MOND NO OVER

The Senior Bowl drubbed us. Three folks answered three of five questions correctly. Jaybird, Ted Webb and ManRayX scored better than most. With one exception, everyone else answered two or less questions correctly.

First time Friday Night Five Questions respondent Darren Lowry got four questions correct and wins $25 for the Senior Bowl round. Well done sir! Send a DM to my twitter handle @subBurgher to collect your winnings.

Who is going to take home the $150 grand prize? If someone answers all five questions correctly this week, they have a shot!

2020 Post Season leaderboard after Senior Bowl weekend:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE FlaFan47 22 1st SJT63 19 2nd Ted Webb 16 3rd B&G 15 4th (tie) -1 ManRayX 15 4th (tie) +2 ImMikeD 14 6th (tie) -3 PaeperCup 14 6th (tie) Steven Small 13 8th (tie) -2 Earl 13 8th (tie) -2 Andi B 13 8th (tie) +4 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 13 8th (tie) +4 Jaybird 13 8th (tie) +9 Solsunforge 12 13th (tie) -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 12 13th (tie) -1 Stone Age Tone 12 13th (tie) +4 hoptown 12 13th (tie) +4 Buckeye Steel 11 17th (tie) -11 Wes Lee 11 17th (tie) -11 Jason W 11 17th (tie) Don2727 11 17th (tie) +9 pittfan 10 21st (tie) -9 DirtDawg1964 10 21st (tie) +5 Donte Williams 9 23rd (tie) -6 Steelers D 9 23rd (tie) -6 Doc Ellis D 9 23rd (tie) -6 Keneyeam 9 23rd (tie) -6 Douglas Prostorog 9 23rd (tie) -6 Chris92021 9 23rd (tie) +6 Andy N 8 29th -3 *Rugbyclint 7 30th

*New to leaderboard