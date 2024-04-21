Buccaneers GM Will Consider Trade-Up Opportunities At Steelers 20th Pick

Don’t be shocked if Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan receives a phone call from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 20. In a pre-draft press conference last week, Bucs GM Jason Licht tipped his hand about potential trade-up plans, telling reporters he’ll begin to consider moving up when the Steelers get on the clock.

“I’d say around pick 20, we’ll know if we want to start attempting to move up or not,” Licht told reporters via the Buccaneers’ website. “I would say right now, I like the thought of the way I really have a lot of trust in my staff – both the coaching staff and the scouting staff – and how we’ve been operating. Those picks seem pretty important to me, right now.”

The Buccaneers currently hold the 26th overall selection. Of course, Licht didn’t say he definitely would trade up at that spot. But when the Steelers’ clock starts ticking, Tampa Bay’s front office will begin to evaluate if there’s anyone they’re willing to go up and get. And if there is, Pittsburgh could get the first chance to move back.

Who could Tampa Bay target? Looking at their “30-visit” tracker, prospects brought in for pre-draft visits, there are a handful of prospects in that 20th pick range. According to Pewter Report, Texas DT Byron Murphy II, Florida State DE Jared Verse, Florida State WR Keon Coleman, and Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry are all names who fit. If there’s someone they want badly enough, or become concerned another team will swoop in and draft them, the Bucs could trade up.

The Bucs’ website notes Licht doesn’t often make big first round trades up in the draft. And history illustrates the Steelers don’t move down in the first round, not having done so since 2001, but Khan might not have the same philosophy as Kevin Colbert.

With many needs and not enough draft picks, the Steelers have incentive to explore moving down. If they can pick up another third round pick and still target one of the centers on their radar, perhaps West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, it would be a win-win. They may lose out on a top tackle in the first round but could go after someone like Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher on Day Two. Khan and Mike Tomlin will hold their pre-draft presser Monday and we should get an answer of the team’s appetite to move down, though it’s likely to be a broad “all options are on the table” posture.

The Bucs have the ammo to move up if they choose to. They select at No. 26, No. 57, and possess two picks in the third round, Nos. 89 and 92, as well as No. 125 in the fourth round. Ideally for the Steelers, grabbing one of those third round picks would be their return, though Tampa Bay probably would try to only part with their fourth rounder.

No one knows what’ll happen until the moment hits. Licht’s comments confirm that. They’ll have a watchful eye until No. 20 and then take a look at their board and how the first 19 picks played out. But if there’s someone who fell, possible given the depth at positions like receiver, tackle, and the knowledge four quarterbacks will be gone by then, they could get aggressive. And might get a deal done with Pittsburgh.