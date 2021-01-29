2021 Senior Bowl Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope all is well with yinz.

It’s been another fantastic week for the site and mainly thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II talking to the media on Thursday. That certainly produced quite a few posts and discussion.

We now have less than seven weeks remaining until the start of the 2021 NFL league year and I imagine that time will fly by. Obviously, Super Bowl LV is next up and that will be a week from Sunday. We still have football this weekend, however, as the Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday in Mobile, AL. Next year we hope to have Alex Kozora and a few more guys down there covering the event like we have done in the past.

Our staff continues to roll out the draft profiles on players and we are well on our way to hitting 250 or more this year. We really have some talented contributors and a few new ones helping out in that group as well. I am extremely proud of their work so far.

I got new ink last Saturday and it turned out great. This time I had an Aries ram head done. I’m now ready to go get six more done as I have the fever again. Maybe around my birthday in April I’ll get more ink done.

Our Friday night five question playoff edition contest continues this weekend and below are this week’s offerings we would like you to take a shot at answering. All are centered around the Senior Bowl game. Remember, you are competing for cash prizes. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Conference Championship Round weekend five questions and tiebreaker, along with standings updates from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

It’s going to continue to be a busy and exciting next several weeks for the Steelers. Thank you to all who continue to support the site regularly and thank you for all off the great support early on in 2021.

Have a blessed and safe rest of your weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Which team, American or National, will win Saturday’s Senior Bowl?

ROSTERS

2 – Of these Senior Bowl wide receivers below, pick two that you think will combine to have the most receiving yards on Saturday.

Amari Rodgers – Clemson

Ben Skowronek – Notre Dame

Austin Watkins Jr. – UAB

Cade Johnson – South Dakota State

Frank Darby – Arizona State

Dez Fitzpatrick – Louisville

Sage Surratt – Wake Forest

Demetric Felton – UCLA

Marquez Stevenson – Houston

Trevon Grimes – Florida

Shi Smith – South Carolina

Cornell Powell – Clemson

Racey McMath – LSU

Josh Palmer – Tennessee

D’Wayne Eskridge – Western Michigan

Tylan Wallace – Oklahoma State

Nico Collins – Michigan

3 – Of these six Senior Bowl quarterbacks, which one will have the most passing yards in Saturdays game?

Jamie Newman – Wake Forest/Georgia

Mac Jones – Alabama

Kellen Mond – Texas A&M

Feleipe Franks – Arkansas

Sam Ehlinger – Texas

Ian Book – Notre Dame

4 – True or false: There will be a defensive touchdown scored in Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

5- Over/under 50.5 total points scored in Saturday’s Senior Bowl game?

Tiebreaker: How many total passing yards will be registered in Saturday’s Senior Bowl?

Recap of 2020 NFL Conference Championships Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers each threw three touchdown passes. Depot respondents heavily favored Aaron Rodgers to throw more than Brady with 67% of the vote. An astute 5% called it even and received a point for this question.

Question 2: Stephon Diggs received 67% of vote to outgain Tyreek Hill in receiving yards. Perhaps, because of Patrick Mahomes injury incurred against the Cleveland Browns. Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards. While Stephon Diggs managed just six receptions for 77 yards.

Question 3: Kansas City Chief defenders sacked Josh Allen four times. Over 73% of respondents believed Allen would elude the Chiefs pass rush and be sacked no more than once.

Question 4: 67% of respondents said that the Packers would intercept a Tom Brady pass. Brady obliged with three straight drives ending with an interception in the second half. The Packers scored on only one of the turnovers.

Question 5: One half of respondents picked Josh Allen to lead the four quarterbacks in passing yards. Allen gained 287 passing yards but was eclipsed by Patrick Mahomes with 325 and Aaron Rodgers 346. Just 23% pick Rodgers to be the leading passer in the two conference championship games.

Tiebreaker: Tampa Bay beat Green Bay 31-26 and Kansas City defeated Buffalo 38-24 for 119 total points. The median response was 99 points. One respondent, Doc Ellis D, pegged the answer but not needed to break a tie.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Brady or Rodgers more TD passes Hill or Diggs more Receiving Yards Allen Sacked more than Once? Brady Interception? Most Passing Yards SD Consensus RODGERS DIGGS YES YES ALLEN Correct Answers EVEN HILL YES YES RODGERS

Wes Lee answered four of five questions correctly and almost swept the board. However, FlaFan47 answered all five and got the five-point bonus in addition to winning $25 for the conference round. He’s taken over the top spot from SJT63. Excellent job! Contact me on my twitter handle @subBurgher to collect your winnings.

Who is going to take home the $150 grand prize? Answering this week and next should settle the issue!

2020 Post Season leaderboard after Conference Championship round weekend:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE FlaFan47 19 1st +6 SJT63 16 2nd -1 ImMikeD 12 3rd (tie) -1 Ted Webb 12 3rd (tie) B&G 12 3rd (tie) Buckeye Steel 11 6th (tie) -3 PaeperCup 11 6th (tie) +1 Steven Small 11 6th (tie) +1 Earl 11 6th (tie) +1 ManRayX 11 6th (tie) +1 Wes Lee 11 6th (tie) +16 pittfan 10 12th (tie) +1 Solsunforge 10 12th (tie) +1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 10 12th (tie) +10 Andi B 10 12th (tie) +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 10 12th (tie) +10 Donte Williams 9 17th (tie) -14 Steelers D 9 17th (tie) -10 Doc Ellis D 9 17th (tie) -4 Jaybird 9 17th (tie) -4 Keneyeam 9 17th (tie) -4 Stone Age Tone 9 17th (tie) -4 Jason W 9 17th (tie) +5 hoptown 9 17th (tie) -4 Douglas Prostorog 9 17th (tie) -4 DirtDawg1964 8 26th (tie) -4 Don2727 8 26th (tie) -4 Andy N 8 26th (tie) -4 *Chris92021 7 29th +2

*New to leaderboard