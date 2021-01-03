2020 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 17 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +1
|Giants +1
|Cowboys -1
|New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +7
|Vikings -7
|Vikings -7
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +13.5
|Ravens -13.5
|Bengals +13.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -7
|Falcons +7
|Falcons +7
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +3
|Dolphins -3
|Bills +3
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -14
|Colts -14
|Colts -14
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +4.5
|Bears +4.5
|Packers -4.5
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +7.5
|Titans -7.5
|Titans -7.5
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +7
|Saints -7
|Saints -7
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs +5.5
|Chiefs +5.5
|Chargers -5.5
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +6.5
|Seahawks -6.5
|49ers +6.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +3
|Broncos +3
|Raiders -3
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +3
|Cardinals -3
|Cardinals -3
|Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles +2.5
|Washington -2.5
|Washington -2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -9
|Steelers +9
|Browns -9
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Browns 23-17
|Browns 26-16
|Week 16 Results
|8-7-1
|5-10-1
|2020 Results
|123-113-3
|116-120-3