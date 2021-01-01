The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Preview, Coordinator Talk, Injuries, Week 17 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 64 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday morning show to start 2021, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest Pittsburgh Steelers news and team injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns.

We go over who might be in and out Sunday against the Browns for the Steelers and also go over all of what was said by the team’s coordinators on Thursday during their media sessions.

The Steelers will play the Browns on Sunday and so Alex and I preview that game from every angle and both sides of the football.

We make our Week 17 predictions at the end, answer some reader emails and have a long stats discussion concerning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and also talk more in-depth about offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

