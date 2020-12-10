Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer anything and everything on your mind.

To your questions!

WeWantDaTruth: Hey Alex! To kick start the running game, it’s been suggested inserting Dotson at LG and kicking Feiler back out to RT. Chuks would be the swing tackle. Dotson is a mauler in the run game. Your thoughts on a move like this so late in the season?

Alex: I had a longer and probably more intelligent answer on yesterday’s podcast. I’m not 100% opposed to the idea of benching Feiler because clearly, this line is not playing well in the run game, but I’m not as adamant as others. And less so about kicking Feiler to RT. For a couple reasons.

1. Don’t like moving more pieces around to fix o-line problems than I have to. Creates more uncertainty, unintended consequences.

2. Dotson lot less time at LG than RG. I’m sure he’s gotten more comfortable at LG than he was at the start of the year but you’re not guaranteed to see the same results. He’s been a RG his entire career. So there’s an adjustment there.

3. This line is still doing an awesome job in pass pro. Make a lot of changes and you may see pass pro suffer and the run game getting a little better turn out to be a wash.

4. The issue isn’t entirely on Feiler or Chuks. It’s a unit-wide problem. So I don’t think plugging Dotson in magically solves everything either.

5. My bar for the run game is so low and the line has shown they can run block the first four/five weeks of the season. I’d rather work with this current group and get them back to that level than make a ton of changes. If this was a unit that needed a great run game to win, I’d be more open to it. They just need to be barely average and good-enough situationally. I think I can get them to clear those very low expectations.